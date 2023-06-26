Cyan Boujee was a trending topic on Twitter after she was spotted smoking hookah while DJing

The controversial social media influencer is seen in a viral video blowing puffs while spinning the decks

The clip sparked a heated debate about her DJing skills and unapologetic personality among Twitter users

Mzansi critiqued Cyan Boujee's DJing skills. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee recently faced scrutiny after a viral video of her smoking hookah during a club set raised questions about her dedication to her DJing craft.

Cyan Boujee raises eyebrows with unique DJ set

Some people on Twitter have criticized her lack of professionalism and questioned whether she takes DJing seriously.

This incident sparked a conversation about the expectations of DJs and the role of social media influencers in the music industry.

Mzansi Twitter users question Cyan Boujee's music taste

It's not the first time the controversial influencer got tongues wagging on Twitter. Last week she failed to impress clubgoers with her song selection. The video of the bored crowd trended, and Mzansi people said her set was suited for a tavern audience.

Fans of Cyan came to her defence and commended living her according to her rules and not society's standards.

See the Twitter video below:

Netizens rate Cyan Boujee's club set on Twitter

@stunt213 said:

"At least she is not stealing from the poor and she has confidence."

@SamTrong3 mentioned:

"TBH, I love this hun. I love how she's an absolute mess and isn't even bothered by it. Just keeps being happily messy. "

@kabelomagstins stated:

"I give her five to 10 years to master her craft."

@Fatso_Mpyatona commented:

"Put the hookah down, wear headsets and be the professional DJ you say you are."

@Evidence_Shongw tweeted:

"Lol, you can tell by her hand movement that she doesn’t know what she’s doing."

@Brother_Drum added:

"That transition is not make sure. But nice playlist I guess."

@KgapholaBM said:

"And she thinks she's killing it.I think that's what makes this more funny."

