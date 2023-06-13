Cyan Boujee has become the talk of the town after her recent TikTok video circulated on Twitter

The social media influencer's viral video showed her having McDonald’s and alcohol as her first meal of the day

Mzansi loved how chaotic the clip was, from the questionable breakfast food combination to Cyan's random catchphrases

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Mzansi's tune about Cyan Boujee's personality has changed!

Cyan Boujee has received love from online peeps after her latest TikTok video went viral. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

All it took was a short TikTok video where Cyan showed off her morning routine, mostly her breakfast time. The model said she was at a man's house and was about to have her first meal for the day, and surprisingly, it was McDonald's and an alcoholic beverage.

Throughout the video, Cyan showed Mzansi how she mixes her alcohol. While doing her thing, Cyan kept touching on many topics, from her new hairstyle to questionable advice she gives her fans who are going through the most in life.

The chaotic yet endearing behaviour had netizens like @pengshaawty_ tweeting that they fell in love with Cyan Boujee's personality. @pengshaawty_ said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"There’s so much going on apha I love her sm."

South Africans want Cyan Boujee to have a reality show

Netizens were thoroughly entertained by Cyan's TikTok video and wanted more.

@TumiZwane18 said:

"If you want to know who is out there is living their best liit'sit’s her shem "

@NguSiya shared:

"How she was a villain for so long and then suddenly being stanned by 40-year-old women that need a 21-year-old to show them it’s okay to live your life the way you please is so insane. Kudos to her!"

@TkMatakanye posted:

"I promise you I’d watch a reality show about her. What a carefree human being, Yoh!"

@KMalatji replied:

“I’m at a man’s house” is quite the intro."

@somuhleomuhle commented:

"I love that she never pretends to be someone she's not."

@peekaymkhize also said:

"1818 with the Henny is crazy."

Cyan Boujee criticised for taking GBV lightly

Not long ago, Mzansi was on Cyan's throat when she weighed in on the Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa's abuse case.

According to The South African, Cyan appeared on Gogo's Skhotheni's The Venting Podcast and discussed her crush on Maphorisa.

What outraged Mzansi wasn't that she likes the Abalele hitmaker but proudly saying she wouldn't open a GBV case if she were in Thuli P's shoes.

The video went viral on Twitter, and Mzansi called her a clout chaser and an attention seeker.

Cyan Boujee’s love life comes under spotlight after posting about meeting a man and going home with him

In other news, Briefly News reported that social media influencer and content creator Honour Zuma, popularly known as Cyan Boujee, caused a buzz on Twitter for her spicy love life.

Cyan became a hot topic after @Thee_Cherri posted that the content creator didn't waste time when she left with a guy she barely knew.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News