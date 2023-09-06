DJ Shimza has wrapped up a quarter of his international travel and was glad to come back home

The Uwrongo hitmaker spent time performing on electrifying world stages like Spain and Egypt for three months before coming back to Mzansi

His fellow countrymen have advised him to go back to the lands of uncapped electricity usage as South Africans are hit with violent loadshedding

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

DJ Shimza is excited to return home after performing internationally for three months, despite Stage 6 loadshedding. Images: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

DJ Shimza was one excited man to return to his home ground after travelling the world for three months performing, but his fellow citizens have warned against the move.

DJ Shimza returns to Mzansi after 3 months

The music maker is no stranger to taking international performance gigs. This time, he began a three-month globe-trotting tour in May, kicking off the Shimza On Tour leg in Madrid.

Shimza announced his gig guide on Instagram. Check out his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

He posted his return on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a jet-setting post, which he captioned:

"Home time after 3 months of touring."

Check out the Tweet below:

South Africans warn homesick Shimza about loadshedding on X

Tweeps advised the ANC ambassador not to return, as the country is battling Stages 5 and 6 of loadshedding, and to continue with his overseas escapades:

@djthamzasa mocked him:

"Welcome back to loadshedding that you voted for when you voted for ANC."

@karaboo_peggy gave a heads-up:

"We're on Stage 6."

@Shimza01 responded:

"Better than being away from home."

@mosiat94 understood the plan:

"Summer chaser, I love this for you."

@Melo_Malebo didn't care for power cuts:

"Go and reset. You did well."

@makgotso_sebeth agreed:

"Welcome home Bhuti."

@zandre_swa81726 wanted to get away from loadshedding:

"Let us do facial surgery cloning I'll be more than happy to assist you...ill do all your gigs while you relax at home

Inno Matijane takes up DJing

In another Briefly News report, TV personality Inno Matijane introduced himself as a DJ after revealing that music is his passion.

The reality show star shot to fame after documenting his life as a person transitioning into another gender and sharing its ups and downs with South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News