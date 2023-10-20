Gogo Maweni is set to launch a new podcast called The Which Craft , where she aims to discuss various aspects of witchcraft, educate, expose, and offer solutions

The podcast will cover topics such as the collaboration between doctors and sangomas in selling human fat and the rituals involved in people publicly giving away money

The first episode is scheduled for release on October 25, and it has generated significant anticipation and excitement on social media

Gogo Maweni has been charting social media trends since announcing that she has a new podcast on the way. The glamorous sangoma said her new show The Which Craft is going to discuss everything witchcraft.

Gogo Maweni has shared a teaser of her upcoming podcast 'The Which Craft'. Image: @dr_maweni

Instagram

Gogo Maweni shares trailer for her upcoming podcast The Which Craft

Gogo Maweni is about to let Mzansi in on all the secrets about witchcraft. The controversial sangoma who has admitted to practising witchcraft announced that the main aim of her podcast is to educate, expose and give solutions.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Izangoma Zodumo star posted a teaser of the explosive show. If the video circulating on social media is anything to go by, Mzansi will enjoy the show.

Topics to be discussed on the show include how doctors work with sangomas to sell human fat, how people dashing money in the streets are actually performing rituals and many others.

She wrote:

"Turn the base up!!! 1st episode drops on the 25th of October please do subscribe to our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqztfwl3oakSqOe6_NhuI-Q cc our production team @_360studios_sa."

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News about the podcast, Gogo Maweni said the podcast will touch on different aspects of witchcraft. She said that The Which Craft also exposes club ballers and owners and people who are filming themselves handing out cash to strangers. She said:

"People want to know more about witchcraft, people are going through a lot in their families. There are generational curses.

"It exposes the club ballers sleeping with these girls. It exposes a lot of people who go around people money. You can’t work hard and then go around giving people R1000 nje. It’s part of a ritual. It’s there to shed light and encourage people to stand up and seek spiritual help."

Mzansi can't wait for Gogo Maweni's podcast The Which Craft

Social media users, including celebrities, can't wait for the first episode to drop. Many said they will tune in.

mihlalii_n said:

"This is gonna be so informative, I'm excited to learn congratulations "

@mpho_wa_badimo commented:

"F I R E"

@the_funnychef added:

"I think I wanna be a guest here, I have so many questions. Congratulations mama."

@hazee_licious wrote:

"The bravest and realest of them allwe waiting mama."

@djhappygalsa commented:

"Dzaaaam this is interesting can’t wait my love ❤️"

Fans creeped out as Gogo Maweni poses next to skeletons ahead of witchcraft podcast: “I’m scared!”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni is set to launch her podcast on witchcraft where she will unpack and educate listeners on the topic. The sangoma shared the news on her social media platforms where she posed beside dried skeletons and gave followers the heebie-jeebies.

Followers were both amazed and creeped out by the photos, although many were excited about the upcoming podcast.

