DJ Zinhle has responded to accusations of clout-chasing on social media, where a viral video showed her hugging her daughter Kairo Forbes

She clarified that the video was taken while they were playfully waiting for food at Vida Cafe and not during a moment of comfort as claimed

In response, her fans rallied behind her, advising her to ignore online trolls and focus on her family and career

DJ Zinhle has fired back at people accusing her of using her daughter with the late rapper AKA to chase clout on social media. The star responded to a viral post claiming that she was comforting Kairo Forbes while recording a video.

DJ Zinhle fires back at online trolls

Social media has become a toxic place where some people can fabricate lies about celebrities without any proof. DJ Zinhle recently came under fire when a video of the star hugging her daughter Kairo Forbes went viral.

Taking to her Twitter page, the star set the record straight, explaining that she was not comforting Kairo in the video, instead, they were just goofing around while waiting for their food at Vida Cafe. She wrote:

"My baby. The people who wrote this article used a random video I had posted. What I said and this video was never linked until this article. I wasn’t comforting Kairo in this video. We were playing around at Vida. Stop doing too much."

Mzansi rallies behind DJ Zinhle

Fans said the star should not pay attention to the trolls because they will say anything for engagements on their pages. Many even told her to ignore the negativity and focus on her family and craft.

@tklradebe said:

"Don’t waste your energy responding to this BS, you are a good mom and you really are doing your best. Futhi parenting ayizi ne manual abantu abeyeke ukuzenza o deputy Jesus."

@NozingawooGaba added:

"You don't even need to explain yourself momma, keep doing what you do best, uyekele lababantu. You're doing exceptionally well ❤️"

@the_blessed_sba said:

"One thing i’ve noticed people on this app do and say anything to roast @DJZinhle !!! And I think they get the most views and likes from talking about her than anything or anyone else lol. It’s sickening that you always have to say negative stuff"

