Indeed, the apple does not fall far from the tree. AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo Forbes recently proved that she may be following in her parents' footsteps when she shared that she wants to perform.

Kairo Forbes recently revealed that she wants to perform AKA's songs. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Kairo Forbes wants to perform AKA's songs

AKA may be gone, but Kairo is there to carry his legacy forward. The rapper's daughter recently warmed Mzansi's hearts when she revealed that she wants to perform her father's songs during a conversation with DJ Zinhle on The Unexpected.

A video of the sweet mom-and-daughter duo shared on TikTok by @nompilozuma23 showed Kairo and Zinhle discussing going to a rehearsal. Kairo then opened up to her mother about wanting to perform her daddy's songs. She said:

"I want to perform… for daddy’s voice."

Zinhle was shocked but she told Kairo to tell her grandmother Lynn Forbes about her desire to perform. She added:

"Wow, that’s crazy. Imagine you on stage singing daddy’s songs. You must tell Glammy."

Fans react to Kairo and DJ Zinhle's video

The video received mixed reactions from social media users. Many loved Zinhle and Kairo's relationship.

@Bellagello said:

"Mother and daughter bond"

@jayallday32 added:

"I thought Kairo was Nadia's daughter."

@shoani noted:

"She's so cute."

@nelly wrote:

"OMG, she looks like her father."

