DJ Zinhle's daughter, Kairo Forbes, misses her late father, rapper AKA

The slain rapper was brutally murdered in February 2023 in a drive-by shooting

The eight-year-old kidfluencer was seen in the clip being comforted by her mother, DJ Zinhle

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Kairo Forbes was seen being comforted by her mom, DJ Zinhle, as she misses her dad AKA. Image: @kairoforbes, @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

A person might be gone, but their family will forever miss them dearly. Eight-year-old kidfluencer Kairo Forbes said she misses her father, AKA.

Kairo Forbes misses AKA

Kairo Forbes is trending again. The eight-year-old SASMA-nominated kidfluencer made headlines as she misses her late father, AKA.

The slain rapper was murdered early this year on Friday, 10 February 2023, in Durban in a drive-by shooting alongside his former manager and longtime friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

An X user, @MDNnewss, shared a video of DJ Zinhle comforting her daughter Kairo. The Twitter user captioned the clip on behalf of Zinhle:

"You will never understand the pain in my heart when my child is crying because she's missing her dad. God help us."

See the clip below:

Some netizens don't believe that Kairo is crying in the clip

Shortly after the video went viral, some social media users flooded the comment section, sharing their own opinions about the shared content. Some netizens said they don't believe that she is crying in the clip:

@Owomthetho said:

"So, I’m just imagining this!! The child started crying and told her mom she missed her dad, and the mom quickly set up a video or asked someone to take a video and then started comforting her child. Hey akunzima."

@thato0202 wrote:

"The caption is what Zinhle said on her reality show, it is not related to this video, and you can see Kairo is not crying in this video!"

@Gods_Step_Son said:

"I’ll never understand 'let me set up a camera and film people crying for content'."

@EazyDes replied:

"She's probably not even crying."

@fanele065 responded:

"Ngishuthe bese senza ngathi siyakhala."

@LavitaSonOfGodd replied:

"Awu kodwa eyan drama ? At least she still has a mother, some they don’t even have one left. No need to post such, haibo."

@Amaze_M said:

"Zinhle is an attention-seeker of note. South Africans go through this every day. Girl bye!"

AKA bags BET Award nominations

Briefly News recently shared AKA's fifth BET Awards nomination, for which he's up against other renowned rappers and South African emcee, K.O.

The rapper has been raking in award nominations and his family also celebrated his posthumous album, Mass Country, going platinum. The publication also revealed Mzansi's reactions to AKA's double nominations in the African Muzik Magazine Awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News