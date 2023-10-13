Female rapper Nadia Nakai is set to launch her very own Bragga World app soon

The Young, Famous & African reality star shared the news on her Instagram page

Nadia Nakai mentioned that the app will be exclusive to Vodacom subscribers

Nadia Nakai is set to launch her much-anticipated app, which will be exclusive to Vodacom subscribers. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia is definitely the girl she thinks she is. The rapper has been securing her bag, ensuring it never runs out.

Nadia Nakai launches her own app

Nadia, who is the late AKA's lover, has been making headlines left, right and centre.

The star recently topped the trending list after she flaunted her new look with natural hair online. The pic showed her stunning coils neatly tied in a ponytail, revealing a fresh side of the rapper.

Now, Nadia has made headlines as she finally announced that she is about to launch her much-anticipated app, Bragga World.

The Young, Famous & African star shared a clip on her Instagram timeline that she will be dropping the app soon, and she also mentioned that the app will be exclusively available to Vodacom subscribers.

She captioned the video:

"BRAGGACY!!!! My official app is about to drop, and I can’t wait for you guys to get up close and personal with me, like NEVER before!!! Keep an eye on my socials so you can download and subscribe. #BraggaWorld - OUT NOW!!!. https://braggaworld.celebrityconnect.co.za/ (Clickable Link In My BIO!) *Exclusive to Vodacom Subscribers."

Fans of the rapper are super excited for the app to launch as they can't wait any longer. See some of the comments below:

kuwbragacy said:

"OMG, I remember Kiernan had something like this, too. Let's gooooooooo."

she_tiffa wrote:

"We are proud mamas."

itsbenitaomari_ wrote:

"The Queen herself."

_different.perspective replied:

"It's time!!"

bobbyblanco_sa responded:

"Congratulations."

nadianakaifans said:

"Braggacy is proud of you. We will be the first to get it."

