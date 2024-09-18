Sho Madjozi returned to the music scene with her Chichewa song Kadigong , receiving an overwhelming response from Malawian fans

The BET Award-winning star, who promoted the track in Malawi, shared that she was surprised by the love and energy, highlighting the power of using local languages

Madjozi posted a TikTok video showing her positive experiences in Malawi, where fans praised her humility

BET Award-winning Mzansi star Sho Majdozi set Malawi on fire with her latest Chichewa song, Kadigong. The star, who has been on a music hiatus, said she did not expect an overwhelming response to the song.

Sho Madjozi is grateful for her fans in Malawi. Image: Michael Buckner/Variety

Sho Majozi promotes new song in Malawi

Sho Madjozi is back on the music scene, and she comes bearing gifts. The star, who constantly flexes about being multilingual, dropped a song in Chichewa, a language spoken in Malawi.

Daily Sun reported that the John Cena hitmaker and her team jetted off to Malawi to promote the new song. The star said the response from her Malawian fans was insane. She added that she did not expect the outpouring of love because it was her first time dropping a Chichewa song.

"We took over the whole country, and I saw a side of Malawi I didn’t know. People are such a vibe. I’ve always had a pretty good understanding of the languages and people in this whole region, and it’s not new to me working this side. The response is amazing, and it just shows that we can do things in our own languages, something I have always done."

Sho Madjozi shares video from a Malawi trip

Taking to her TikTok page, the star posted a short video showing the fun she had in Malawi. Malawians praised the singer and songwriter's humility.

AllySLV1 said:

"No wonder my brother loves your music too much, selfless and cute🥰"

Mermadzi commented:

"Sho is such an amazing Star...lots of love from Kadigong'o family 🥰"

@April Brown added:

"That's Malawi for you. Very friendly and so welcoming.Love you my people."

@REKAH G said:

"Nice work dear, too humble and I like that 🔥🔥🔥 you are mostly welcomed to the warm heart of Africa, Malawi 💯🔥"

Sho Madjozi judges Maskandi singing competition

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that an exciting competition show is coming, and traditional music lovers will feast. Ushuni Womhlaba has some of South Africa's big names involved, and it promises to be a massive hit.

National broadcaster SABC 1 has created a singing competition show focusing on Maskandi, one of Mzansi's much-loved genres. The show will also focus on other local genres, including Mbhaqanga, Isicathamiya and Afro-pop.

