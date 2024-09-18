Sho Madjozi Rocks Malawi With Her New Chichewa Song ‘Kadigong’: “We Took Over the Whole Country”
- Sho Madjozi returned to the music scene with her Chichewa song Kadigong, receiving an overwhelming response from Malawian fans
- The BET Award-winning star, who promoted the track in Malawi, shared that she was surprised by the love and energy, highlighting the power of using local languages
- Madjozi posted a TikTok video showing her positive experiences in Malawi, where fans praised her humility
BET Award-winning Mzansi star Sho Majdozi set Malawi on fire with her latest Chichewa song, Kadigong. The star, who has been on a music hiatus, said she did not expect an overwhelming response to the song.
Sho Majozi promotes new song in Malawi
Sho Madjozi is back on the music scene, and she comes bearing gifts. The star, who constantly flexes about being multilingual, dropped a song in Chichewa, a language spoken in Malawi.
Daily Sun reported that the John Cena hitmaker and her team jetted off to Malawi to promote the new song. The star said the response from her Malawian fans was insane. She added that she did not expect the outpouring of love because it was her first time dropping a Chichewa song.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"We took over the whole country, and I saw a side of Malawi I didn’t know. People are such a vibe. I’ve always had a pretty good understanding of the languages and people in this whole region, and it’s not new to me working this side. The response is amazing, and it just shows that we can do things in our own languages, something I have always done."
Sho Madjozi shares video from a Malawi trip
Taking to her TikTok page, the star posted a short video showing the fun she had in Malawi. Malawians praised the singer and songwriter's humility.
AllySLV1 said:
"No wonder my brother loves your music too much, selfless and cute🥰"
Mermadzi commented:
"Sho is such an amazing Star...lots of love from Kadigong'o family 🥰"
@April Brown added:
"That's Malawi for you. Very friendly and so welcoming.Love you my people."
@REKAH G said:
"Nice work dear, too humble and I like that 🔥🔥🔥 you are mostly welcomed to the warm heart of Africa, Malawi 💯🔥"
Sho Madjozi judges Maskandi singing competition
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that an exciting competition show is coming, and traditional music lovers will feast. Ushuni Womhlaba has some of South Africa's big names involved, and it promises to be a massive hit.
National broadcaster SABC 1 has created a singing competition show focusing on Maskandi, one of Mzansi's much-loved genres. The show will also focus on other local genres, including Mbhaqanga, Isicathamiya and Afro-pop.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.