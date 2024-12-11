Uncle Waffles has released the highly anticipated music video for her song Baphi , exciting fans ahead of Christmas

Fans have expressed their approval, praising the video's energy, visuals, and storytelling, with many highlighting the high standard set by the Amapiano star

Uncle Waffles also shared her joy about collaborating with a female director for the first time, making the experience even more special

Uncle Waffles has finally released the much-awaited visuals for her song Baphi. The talented star shared a glimpse of her work with fans on social media.

Uncle Waffles’ ‘Baphi’ music video received praise from fans. Image: Paul Morigi and Antoine Flament

Source: Getty Images

Uncle Waffles announces release of Baphi music video

Uncle Waffles gave her fans an early Christmas present. The Amapiano star, who has been booked and busy through the year, had music lovers jumping with joy when she announced the release of the Baphi music video.

Taking to her X page, the Tanzania hitmaker shared a sneak peek of the music video and expressed those she worked with on the project. Uncle Waffles also revealed that it was her first time working with a female director, and it was amazing. Read the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Uncle Waffles' new music video a hit among fans

Music lovers have already given their stamp of approval following the music video's release.

@Annie_Modiba said:

"Uncle waffles is the girl she thinks she is please. Baphi."

@thuso_thelejane commented:

"Dankie Uncle Waffles my December is complete now with Baphi 🔥🔥"

@keketso_P added:

"But we all know… this is what we expected from Uncle Waffles 🤲🏾🔥energy galore on Baphi."

@Thelumusa_Nkosi wrote:

"Dankie Uncle Waffles you have just set the standard for south african music videos you did a number on Baphi 🕺🏿"

@GeorgeBeatsSA said:

"Uncle Waffles never misses 🔥🔥 'Baphi' is pure magic. The visuals, the energy, and the story? Next level!"

South Africans grow bored of Uncle Waffles

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of Uncle Waffles performing in London resurfaced and left netizens scratching their heads.

Our girl, Uncle Waffles, has been blazing the trails internationally with her infectious tunes and cool dance moves, and fans can't get enough of her.

Source: Briefly News