South African singer Sho Madjozi has finally released a new song and a music video for Kadigong

Reactions she received for the song were from people who were not entirely impressed

The music video for the song was shot in the streets of Malawi, and she features rapper Gemini Major

Singer and performer Sho Madjozi has just released a new single. Fans are in for a treat as she also delivered the visuals to accompany the song.

Sho Madjozi's new song 'Kadigong' was shot in Malawi. Image: Michael Buckner

A look at Sho Madjozi's new music video

Sho Madjozi's new song, Kadigong, features artists such as Gemini Major, Ntando Yamahlubi, Tee Jay and Exclusive Drumz.

Madjozi announced that the music video was shot in the streets of Malawi, and the energy is telling.

"Yaaaaay 🥰🫶🏽 please go watch the visualizer for my first single, Kadigong, out now on YouTube. Shot on the streets of Blantyre in Malawi."

Mzansi reacts to Sho Madjozi's new song

The song received mixed reactions, and people were not entirely impressed by it. Here are some of the positive reactions:

rito.ngobest_official said:

"Still streaming without understanding any word 😂🤌🏼❤️🔥🔥but VIBES are VIBES , let’s go."

austinohero1 gushed:

"African Queen African Pride Queen Shomadjozi hit single 🔥"

tsonga_prince encouraged:

"Let’s go stream, y’all??? 🔥"

tonympeko added:

"She’s back."

samorasanford added:

"I like it well done, Sho Madjozi."

Some of the negative responses include:

@Dingswayo_N said:

"Sounds like she mixed barcadi music."

@m_kobene exclaimed:

"South African artist !!!! Yah neh."

@omen_cabal alleged:

"Ever since she cussed at the old person, her music has never been the same."

@AfroNeneBae stated:

"It's a no for me."

@ci_ci54 said:

"But guys, to be honest, she wouldn’t have made it to the American market."

