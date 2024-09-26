South African singer and songwriter Sho Madjozi recently teased her fans with new music

The Huku Huku hitmaker shared some pictures of herself rocking a new hairstyle and mentioned that her upcoming album has many hits

Many fans and followers of the singer flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions

Sho Madjozi teased new music. Image: Harold Feng

Source: Getty Images

The South African musician and songwriter Sho Madjozi has again made headlines on social media.

Sho Madjozi teases new album with new hairstyle

The South African children's book author and singer Sho Madjozi recently became the town's talk on social media after she debuted her new sparkle braids for the festive season.

Earlier on, the Huku Huku hitmaker teased a new upcoming album on her Twitter (X) page, where she posted pictures of herself rocking a new pink hairstyle and wrote:

"My album sounding like hits on hits. Can't wait to drop. It's Sho time."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sho Madjozi's post

Shortly after the singer posted on social media, many fans and followers of the star flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Thormichaey commented:

"I don't know what you did wrong, but Tyla is living your dreams."

@_amBYRON responded:

"You can't be malume waffles."

@thaboe1002 replied:

"When is it coming, always loved the energy. Respect."

@LondonRSA wrote:

"I hope my baby mama doesn't show my baby girl this picture otherwise she will want the hairstyle and I don't have money."

@Shaun_thefirst tweeted:

'"There’s a song I’ve heard you preview with @deetraits. DO NOT leave it out please."

@Yolophonik reacted:

"I see what you did there."

@Fraudcaught replied:

"You'll always be beautiful Sho. Always."

Sho Madjozi judges Maskandi singing competition

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that an exciting competition show is coming, and traditional music lovers will feast. Ushuni Womhlaba has some of South Africa's big names involved, and it promises to be a massive hit.

National broadcaster SABC 1 has created a singing competition show focusing on Maskandi, one of Mzansi's much-loved genres. The show will also focus on other local genres, including Mbhaqanga, Isicathamiya and Afro-pop.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News