Members of the judging panel for the new Maskandi and Mbhaqanga music competition have been unveiled

Ushuni Womhlaba producers shared with Briefly News the big names involved in the show, and they include Sho Madjozi and Big Zulu

Other stars involved in the show include Maskandi singing legend Phuzekhemisi as well as singing sensation Msaki

An exciting competition show is coming, and traditional music lovers will feast. Ushuni Womhlaba has some of South Africa's big names involved, and it promises to be a massive hit.

Judges for Ushuni Womhlaba unveiled

The national broadcaster SABC 1 has created a singing competition show focusing on Maskandi, one of Mzansi's much-loved genres. The show will also focus on other local genres, including Mbhaqanga, Isicathamiya, and Afro-pop.

Artists from these genres will get a chance to showcase their musical talents and make a name for themselves.

Ushuni Womhlaba producers shared with Briefly News the judging panel members. They include Huku hitmaker Sho Madjozi, Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu, iconic Maskandi singing legend Phuzekhemisi and vocal powerhouse Msaki.

"The show will feature seasoned judges whose composite musical journeys have had a tremendous impact on the South African music scene. From legendary to internationally acclaimed. This ensemble will journey with the contestants in growing their artistry, helping them through different stages of the competition as they navigate their way through the weeks."

"These musicians will bring a blend of expertise to balance the mix of musicality, performance and technicality required, amongst other things."

Ushuni Womhlaba presenter unveiled

Presenters for this show, which will premiere on 7 July 2024 and air every Sunday, are Mandla Magwaza from Ukhozi FM and Mpumi Mlambo from Metro FM.

Speaking about the aim of the show, they continued:

"The show will also encourage South Africans to embrace their diverse musical genres and diversity daily."

An artist must possess a unique talent and display a deep love for the genre to shine on the Ushuni Womhlaba stage.

