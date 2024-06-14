Three siblings from Johannesburg graced the stage of America's Got Talent and nailed it

The trio received a standing ovation from all judges and advanced to the next stage of the competition

The online community loved the siblings's performances as they rushed to the comments section to gush over their gifts

South Africa consistently impresses on the international stage, and a trio from Johannesburg has recently garnered attention.

Johannesburg siblings shined on the America’s Got Talent stage. Image: Biko’s Manna

They capture audiences worldwide with their infectious music and undeniable charm.

Johannesburg trio steals the show on America's Got Talent

The siblings, who go by the stage name Biko’s Manna, are three gifted individuals consisting of Biko, aged 16; Manna, aged 13; and Mfundo, aged 8.

The young, talented trio captured the audience's attention with their electrifying performance, which earned them a standing ovation from all judges.

They graced the stage with a song by Bobby McFerrin's enduring classic, "Don't Worry Be Happy." From the instant the soulful voice of Biko blended with the skilful guitar played by Manna and Mfundo's infectious "Don't worry, be happy" refrain, the auditorium was filled with charged energy that moved the judges.

Watch the video of the three siblings performing on the America's Got Talent below:

Netizens are in awe of the sibling's performance

The trio's excellent performance touched the online community as they rushed to the comments section to gush over their incredible talents.

@cindynewman902 said:

"That little lady has a beautiful tone/sound."

@TrudyRudii-kp9nl shared:

"As a Jamaican, I approve!!! This is the most authentic act this year! winner energy!"

@my10baby expressed:

"This performance definitely made me happy."

@WizMagical added:

"They absolutely nailed the harmonies. Good job for the trio!"

South African singer Innocent Masuku makes it to Britain’s Got Talent finals

Briefly News previously reported that one gentleman made South Africans proud as he graced the stage of Britain’s Got Talent season 17 with his phenomenal performance.

Mzansi's rising star, Innocent Masuku, was announced as one of the contestants in the finals of Britain’s Got Talent season 17. According to The South African, the young man is a 33-year-old gent based in the UK. The operatic tenor sang a stunning rendition of Now We Are Free, Hans Zimmer’s song from the Gladiator movie, that left goosebumps on everyone's skin.

