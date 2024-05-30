A South African singer, Innocent Masuku, has been announced as one of the contestants who will be in the finals of Britain’s Got Talent season 17

The young man impressed the Britain’s Got Talent judges as they gave him a standing ovation

Social media users enjoyed Innocent's performance as they rushed to the comments section, complimenting him on his gift

One gentleman made South Africans proud as he graced the stage of Britain’s Got Talent season 17 with his phenomenal performance.

A South African singer, Innocent Masuku, made it to Britain’s Got Talent finals. Image: Innocent Masuku

Source: Instagram

SA's singer makes it to Britain’s Got Talent finals

Mzansi's rising star, Innocent Masuku, was announced as one of the contestants in the finals of Britain’s Got Talent season 17. According to The South African, the young man is a 33-year-old gent based in the UK.

The operatic tenor sang a stunning rendition of Now We Are Free, Hans Zimmer’s song from the Gladiator movie, that left goosebumps on everyone's skin. This earned him a standing ovation from all four judges: Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli, and Alesha Dixon, who all rose to their feet as they applauded the South African singer.

Watch the video of Innocent's performance below:

Netizens are in awe of South African singer's performance

People loved Innocent's voice, and they flooded the comments section to compliment the young man. Some simply congratulated him.

Ringtoneflex269 said:

"I'm an Indian living in Canada watching Africans sing Italian songs in front of British people, life is beautiful!"

Poppychaps6037 added:

"He’s the best of the whole competition."

Signiiture was proud:

"South AFRICA to the world."

Gus7007 expressed:

"If we're being honest. He's the best opera singer there ever was. I've heard them all, and he beats them all. Incredible."

South African opera singer Innocent Masuku impresses on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Briefly News previously reported a South African opera singer named Innocent Masuku is making waves in Europe after his appearance on Britain's Got Talent, which wowed fellow South Africans, including Minister of Sports Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa.

Talented South Africans continue to fly the flag high, representing Mzansi internationally.

