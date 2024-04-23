South African opera singer Innocent Masuku amazed the judges on Britain's Got Talent with his mesmerising performance

Masuku's exceptional vocal abilities earned him praise from the panel and Mzansi people on social media

Minister Zizi Kodwa also applauded Masuku for representing South Africa with excellence on the global stage

Zizi Kodwa lauded Innocent Masuku for flying SA's flag high on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’. Image: @zizikodwa/X and @bgt/Instagram

Source: UGC

Innocent Masuku has become the talk of the town after his sensational performance on Britain's Got Talent.

Innocent Masuku shines British competition

He blew the judges and audiences away with his powerful voice on a recent episode. The video of his performance circulated on social media. Mzansi folks swelled with pride and showed support and admiration.

Zizi Kodwa acknowledges Innocent Masuku

Even Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa joined the chorus of praise for Masuku.

He lauded the singer for representing the nation with distinction on his X/Twitter page.

"South African creatives continue to raise the country’s flag high around the world. I congratulate Innocent Masuku on his sterling performance in Britain’s Got Talent. All the best as you proceed in the competition!"

See the post below:

Kodwa's post sparked passionate responses from X users who felt like the minister was taking credit for Masuku's moment in the limelight.

Read some comments below:

@Asa_Sigoxo asked:

"Sana what was your contribution to help him get there?"

@lavidaNOTA stated:

"So much talent here at home getting overlooked before getting international attention. Until they can be used for a political agenda they are useless."

@CambodiaDave mentioned:

"And he's living in London because it's so great. The ANC thieving cadres here?"

@KatlegoDanke wrote:

"I’d love to see us celebrating all the artists, their talents and gifts and supporting them before they are celebrated or ‘discovered’ abroad."

@victorise_sa asked:

"Where is SA Got Talent minister."

@f0ec6523818045c tweeted:

"Day made. What a voice! What a talent! Love it!"

@SquareLegOn added:

"Good luck you very talented young man, you carry all of South Africa’s dreams with you."

Tyla explains controversy with Minister Zizi Kodwa

In another article, Briefly News reported that Tyla was welcomed back by fans at the OR International Airport.

The Minister of Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, was also present and took some pictures with the star. When Tyla and Minister Zizi Kodwa posed, the two had a moment which sparked rumours about how Tyla felt about him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News