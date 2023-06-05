Musa Motha gave a performance of his life at the finale of Britain's Got Talent on Sunday

The amputee dancer, unfortunately, did not win the competition show, and his fans were outraged

They went on Twitter to express their disappointment and thanked him for using his talent to inspire many people

LONDON - The finale of Britain's Got Talent on Sunday upset many people who were rooting for South African amputee dancer Musa Motha.

SA amputee dancer lights up Britain's Got Talent stage

Musa showcased his remarkable talent in a two-and-half-minute dance performance, but sadly that was not enough to get him the votes needed to clinch the victory.

The talent competition was won by Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn and the runners-up were Cillian O'Connor and Lillianna Clifton.

Musa made history last week after all four judges pressed the golden buzzer simultaneously, advancing him straight to the finale.

Musa's loss on Britain's Got Talent devastates fans

The amputee who lost his leg due to cancer at a young age was one of the favourites, and his defeat came as a blow to many fans.

See a clip of Musa's performance below:

Twitter users show Musa Motha love following dance performance

@Neilpar91646708 mentioned:

"The result was nothing short of a bloody scandal, SC should be ashamed!"

@CharlieBovz said:

"Dance is in this guy and nothing will stop him. Fell victim to the anti-woke backlash who don't want to learn and would do anything to avoid being inspired."

@BladeBoyRio commented:

"An absolutely phenomenal performance Musa. The true winner in our eyes! You’re a brilliant amputee ambassador."

@laradeveney1995 tweeted:

"I find it absolutely disgusting that some idiotic act won compared to someone like #musamotha. What a brain-dead nation we live in. Someone like Musa actually deserved to win. He made a massive difference to people and gave people hope and happiness."

@sophiebruyea stated:

"Never watching 'Britain's Got Talent again. Musa Motha should have won."

@susanhurst741 added:

"That’s why I never watch nonsense like this."

@shawwal_96 commented:

"Musa missing out on the top 3 is nuts."

