There is a new Maskandi and Mbhaqanga singing competition show coming to our small screens

The reality show is titled uShuni Womhlaba, and it is set to premiere on SABC 1 on 7 July

Netizens expressed excitement for the show, and some are already picking out their faves who would appear

Traditional music lovers are about to feast. A new show has been announced, showcasing the much-loved South African music genres, such as Maskandi and Mbhaqanga.

A new Maskandi show, 'Ushuni Womhlaba', is slated to premiere on SABC 1. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Maskandi music lovers in for a treat

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that a singing reality show will premiere soon on SABC 1.

The show, titled uShuni Womhlaba, is coming to our screens on 7 July 2024 and will air every Sunday. In the show, artists from celebrated South African genres, such as Maskandi, Mbhaqanga, Isicathamiya and Afro-pop, will get to showcase their talents to the rest of the country.

"A brand-new exciting singing and music competition reality show set to showcase and celebrate South Africa’s diverse musical talents. The show will unearth unknown and new talents of various musical genres such as Maskandi, Mbhaqanga, Isicathamiya, Afro-pop and traditional music forms & styles in Mzansi."

Netizens react to new show

Netizens are super excited about the show; some are already choosing their favourite potential contestants.

@duma_nolwandle said:

"When I hear Ushuni Womhlaba, I immediately think of Big Zulu."

@Iqhikiza_ joked:

"Hopefully, I will get to see my man King Nuba."

@Ceby_Dee celebrated:

"Po po po poooo!! Thank you @TelkomZA."

@isphalaphala_ mentioned:

"Excited for this."

@VilaMphe joked:

"Good news for Musa Mseleku. This means, at least, one more season of Mnakwethu."

@Lindo_Mnisi mentioned:

"This looks very interesting."

@itsKhutsoR94 asked:

"Must I say it or somebody will ?!"

Source: Briefly News