Christall Kay is excited to participate in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa

The TV star returned to the competitive world of reality TV with a new strong mindset

Kay made new friends, and she also lost some, but that is attributed to her unwillingness to cower over anybody

One of the most loved South African reality TV stars, Christall Kay, returned to the spotlight as a fearless housewife. The star jetted off to Jamaica with the rest of the ladies for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa.

Christall Kay enjoyed her experience on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa’, but she lost a friend close to her. Image: @christallkay

Source: Instagram

Christall Kay on her experience on the reality show

One of the most popular personalities on The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, Christall Kay, joined the other ladies for a girl's trip to Jamaica.

The spinoff airs on Showmax and is titled The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa. The TV reprised her role in the realm of reality TV with a new firm mindset. Speaking to Showmax, Christall said she enjoyed the experience however, her first night was not so welcoming.

"I was very excited. I was looking forward to being back.

Why the ladies teamed up against Christall

Christall said some of the ladies ganged up on her, but she did not let that ruin her experience.

"The very first night, I was shocked at how these ladies decided to climb into me. I can take it. I don’t cower from anyone. I am not afraid to put any of them in their place."

Kay made two new friends on the show, Melany Viljoen, who is on The Real Housewives of Pretoria and Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco, who was part of The Real Housewives of Durban. The star lost a friend in Beverley Steyn, who is part of The Real Housewives of Cape Town.

This was mainly because Christall Kay was not willing to cower over her or the other ladies, and she said Beverly was two-faced.

"I was actually very disappointed with how she treated me. She wanted to look like a hero but all she looked like was a two-faced person."

Take a look at Christall and Mel during their happier times in the video posted below:

LaConco shades Nonku on girl's trip

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premiered on Showmax.

Nonku Williams and Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco started on the wrong footing in the first episode when LaConco amused fans because she shaded Nonku Williams by mentioning her ex-partner Dumisani Ndlazi.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News