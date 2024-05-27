The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has premiered on Showmax, and the ladies are trending on social media

Nonku Williams and Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco started off on the wrong footing in the first episode

LaConco amused fans when she shaded Nonku Williams by mentioning her ex-partner Dumisani Ndlazi

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Nonku Williams and Nonkanyiso Conco do not seem to have buried the hatchet. The ladies started off on the wrong foot on the very first episode of the much-awaited The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Nonku Williams and LaConco have a score to settle on 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'. Image: @nonku_williams, @_laconco

Source: Instagram

LaConco shades Nonku Williams

Fans of The Real Housewives franchise got treated to the ultimate experience as the ladies from the various shows united for a girl's trip to Jamaica.

However, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip started off on a sour note during the premiere when Nonkanyiso, real name LaConco, threw shade at Nonku.

The show is trending on social media, and that was attributed to the shade LaConco threw at Williams.

Mzansi reacts to Nonkanyiso's actions

LaConco had fans floored when she shaded Nonku Williams by mentioning her ex-partner Dumisani Ndlazi. Williams nicknamed her former lover Rough Diamond, and so LaConco called him Rough Something.

A fan with the handle @Mellow_Xxi, said:

"Did LaC just refer to RD as Rough Something? First episode, and my girl is already throwing shades."

Here's how Mzansi reacted:

@NwaHlungwane

"Love how Nonku is triggered by the mention of RD….She should learn to keep quiet sometimes because she’s also not perfect."

@ModimoMoepe:

"LaC was like, oh, relax. I also know your scandals, nunu, love it."

@Mpho_Roro:

"When they fetch her, she’s offended."

@MelowishN:

"Nonku started her; she retaliated so badly."

@SweetTingzz_:

"Nonku toasting “to Petal" is wild."

Londie Londo addresses issues with Nonku Williams

In a previous report from Briefly News, Londie London revealed that she has unresolved issues with Nonku Williams. She exposed the tension behind the scenes of The Real Housewives of Durban.

The singer expressed disappointment with Nonku's behaviour and how it affected her experience on the show.

On The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Londie has formed a new friendship with Christal from The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News