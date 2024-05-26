Kabza De Small recently made a huge purchase and showed it off, which impressed many people on social media

Amapiano musician Kabza De Small made an interesting investment in livestock that is from Uganda

Fans of Kabza De Small were floored after seeing how much the DJ chose to spend money on a special cow breed

Kabza De Small recently gave the impression that he spends his money wisely. The amapiano DJ showed people that he has a special interest in a breed of cattle originally from Uganda.

Kabza De Small bought an Ankole cow, and the breed is worth more than R120k. Image: Instagram / @kabelomotha_ / Getty Images / Hector Ruiz Golobart

Source: UGC

Many people applauded Kabza De Small's decision to get into livestock. Peeps were gushing over Kabza De Small's admirable purchase.

Kabza De Small invests in Ugandan cow

Kabza De Small was a hot topic on X. The DJ recently made an impressive purchase of an Ankole cow. A post shared by MDNnews shows Kabza took to Instagram stories to share news about his Ankole purchase.

According to African Farming, heifers of the Ankole cost R300k, while the bulls cost R131 000. See the video on Kabza's Ankole below:

South Africa delighted by Kabza De Small's ankole

Many people thought that the DJ made a good purchase. Netizens thought that even though he is well off financially, one wouldn't think so at first glance.

Read the comments below:

@LungeloMka commented:

"Someone check his couches."

@Tshepo_011 said:

"I recall having cattle identical like this in Limpopo in the 1980s. White people would come and forcefully take them away from their owners, as well as our unlicensed dogs."

@__ThapeloM wrote:

"Kabelo his rich but ha jampise nix."

@The_A_Wagon gushed:

"That is a great investment."

@AndriesAR applauded:

"Good for him. Masterpiece."

@therealxolo added:

"He keeps on winning I love it for him."

@Nkulunkulukazi was pleased:

"I love this for him."

@ramalokot admired Kabza:

"He understands business."

Source: Briefly News