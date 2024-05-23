Reality TV star Papa Penny pushed for more votes at the MK Party campaign in Limpopo

A Twitter (X) user posted pictures of the musician campaigning and more people to join the political party

Many social media users weighed in on Papa Penny's campaign in Limpopo

Papa Penny gunned for more people to join the MK Party. Image: @timeslive

Source: Twitter

Limpopo-born singer Papa Penny recently got the crowd moving at the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK).

Papa Penny pushes more votes for MK Party

The reality TV star Papa Penny became the hot topic on social media after he declared that he has joined the newly formed political party ruled by former president Jacob Zuma, the MK Party.

Recently, the Papa Penny Ahee reality TV star was seen in Limpopo pushing to get more netizens to vote for the MK Party on Wednesday, 29 May 2024.

A Twitter (X) @Mbatha10 user shared pictures of the singer campaigning in Limpopo on his page and captioned them:

"Papa Penny Penny is making sure MK gets more votes."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Papa Penny’s picture

Many social media users weighed on the star’s pictures. See some of the comments below:

@cantekarous responded:

"13 people from Giyani, yet you think you can challenge ANC? MK madness."

@masr5664 replied:

"He's wasting his time, he is not a Zulu so no position for him."

@Zakia9576942345 wrote:

"But he looks like a cult leader of some secret society who's about to sacrifice a new recruit. The kind you see in horror movies."

@african_heart12 mentioned:

"@RebelNews_ please use Papa Penny to galvanize Limpopo in these last few days. I'm not sure how the ground work is going that side but please use Papa Penny to the fullest extent. If we can secure 500 000 votes in Limp it would be very good results for us."

@RebelNews_ said:

"Commander Penny Penny is busy to be honest."

Lira distances herself from uMkhonto Wesizwe party

In a previous report from Briefly News, musician Lira clarified that she is not associated with the MK Party.

Lira stated she has never worked with the party or endorsed them in any way. However, her statement comes amid rumours suggesting she joined the party before the May polls. South African social media users advised the singer to ensure that the rumours were false and that she should clarify her stance.

Source: Briefly News