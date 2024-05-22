South African singer Mawho recently claimed that she spent a large sum of money to build her mom a house

The Ngilimele hitmaker shared on social media that she spent almost R2.5 million on the house

Many netizens have mixed reactions to the news, as others shared that she might be lying and demanded to see the house

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Mawhoo stunned fans after she disclosed how much she spent building her mother's house. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Once again, our star girl and amapiano vocalist, Mawhoo, has recently been a hot social media topic.

Mawhoo claims she spent R2.5M building her mom's house

The Ngilimele hitmaker has been the talk of the town for quite some time now on the social media streets after being dragged by many netizens for how she was dressed in public.

Recently, The amapiano vocalist made headlines after claiming she spent a whooping R2.5 million building her mother's house. The news and gossip page MDNews shared the screenshot of the star's post on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"MaWhoo: I spent approximately 2.5 million building my mother a house ❤"

See the post below:

Netizens have mixed reactions

Many social media users had mixed reactions to Mawhoo's claim. See some of the comments below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei shared:

"This one has a mathematical problem just like me, she’s always throwing millions around out of the blue even for shopping."

@Life_As_JoMan commented:

"Must be nothing to her considering she was getting half a million girlfriend allowance."

@MalatjieTertius responded:

"Her and Skomota, same whatsapp group."

@MetallurgistIam responded:

"Too many numbers can be a problem sometimes."

@Muroa_jnr tweeted:

"Her and Skomota same line. They love throwing numbers carelessly. But what can we say."

@sim_bells shared:

"Ngeyoku dunusa or nge girlfriend allowance...She must be clear on that one."

Mawhoo celebrates buying her second baby

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mawhoo joined the girls with the Mercs gang after she shared the exciting news of bagging her second vehicle.

The Amapiano vocalist shared pictures of herself fetching her new baby. Her fans advised her to invest in property as well as buy cars.

One person said:

"Well done, that's a beautiful car. You're a great vocalist. Your songs are very nice. Don't forget to invest in Properties as you buy this luxurious car. You are relevant today, tomorrow, you're not. That's the nature of this game. Relevance is a very short career."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News