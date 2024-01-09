Mawhoo has shared the meaning behind her stage name and how Okmalumkoolkat influenced her decision

In a recent interview, Mawhoo explained how and why she got the Japanese name

The Durban-born singer's real name is Thandeka Ngema, and she is an Amapiano singing sensation

Mawhoo has shared the meaning of her stage name, adding that Okmalumkoolkat gave it to her. Image: @mawhoo_, @okmalumkoolkat

Amapiano singing sensation Mawhoo has shed some light on her stage name. Her real name is Thandeka Ngema, and she was born in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Mawhoo explains meaning behind stage name

Mawhoo was in a recent interview on Everything SA Music, Mawhoo shared that her stage name is a Japanese word which means magical. The reason for this name was that she used to use a Chinese makeup style on her eyes.

Mawhoo is now slowly becoming a household name with her soothing voice. Some of her most notable hits are Nduma Ndumane and Ngilimele.

Her rise to fame saw her bagging a nomination at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards under the Amapiano Artist of the Year category.

How Okmalumkoolkat is involved

In the interview, Mawhoo also mentioned that fellow Durbanite Okmalumkoolat gave her the name 'Mawhoo.' His real name is Smiso Zwane, and he is a vernac rapper who is known for hits such as Gqi and Mswenkofontein.

"I know him from Durban. Some people actually did not know how to say my name."

Reacting to the video, some people approved of the name:

mohale_global said:

"Dope."

sthabiso_bohlela added:

"He gave her a beautiful name."

Watch the video below:

Mawhoo celebrates buying her second baby

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mawhoo joined the girls with the Mercs gang after she shared the exciting news of bagging her second vehicle.

The Amapiano vocalist, shared pictures of her fetching her new baby. Her fans advised her to also invest in property and not only buy cars. One person said: "Well done, that's a beautiful car. You're a great vocalist. Your songs are very nice. Don't forget to invest in Properties as you buy this luxurious car. You are relevant today, tomorrow, you're not. That's the nature of this game. Relevance is a very short career."

