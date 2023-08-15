Rumors of amapiano star Mawhoo and Hlubi Nkosi's relationship hitting rocks floods the internet

Social media erupts as fans react to the concealed post shared by a controversial Instagram gossip page about Hlubi Nkosi and Mawhoo

The pair have rubbished the claims of them being in a romantic relationship with each other

Singer Mawhoo and Hlubi Nkosi rumoured to have broken up. Image: @mawhoo, @hlubinkosi

Source: Instagram

The online world has been buzzing with speculations and discussions surrounding the alleged breakup between Amapiano sensation Mawhoo and her reported boyfriend Hlubi Nkosi. As rumors continue to swirl, fans and followers have been abuzz with reactions to the news of their possible split.

Social media post sparks online frenzy with breakup revelation

News of Amapiano singer Mawhoo's alleged breakup with rumored boyfriend Hlubi Nkosi has sent shockwaves through social media. The two, who have been in the spotlight for their rumored romance, have fans speculating about the reasons behind the reported split.

The drama ignited when the controversial Instagram page, @thepopcornroomrsa, shared a post suggesting that Mawhoo and Hlubi Nkosi might have ended their relationship.

The post featured a caption that read:

"Hlubi Nkosi & Mawhoo spark breakup rumours after they both post subliminal messages on their Instagram stories Your thoughts Spyros?" The online community swiftly responded with a flood of comments, sharing their thoughts and opinions on the rumored split."

The alleged breakup rumors gained momentum as fans and followers of Mawhoo and Hlubi Nkosi took to social media to express their reactions.

@phumlani_mhlanga wrote:

"Yah shem, we don't know the colour of tomorrow wayeqinisile Ayanda Ncwane."

@_theresakhumalo wrote:

"Hlubi is right,but this certainly doesnt apply to him,anyway im glad this gorgeous lady shopped in Turkey.Londie on the other hand is looking good,pushing her music and braids,but most of all she is madly in love with her new man.Happy women’s month ladies."

@thobekamkh wrote:

"At least she went shopping turkey lmao."

Behind the Rumors: Investigating the Alleged Split Between Mawhoo and Hlubi Nkosi

As fans eagerly await any official confirmation, it's essential to approach such news with a level of caution. While social media can amplify rumors, the truth behind Mawhoo and Hlubi Nkosi's reported breakup remains to be officially addressed by the individuals involved.

Amapiano Singer Mawhoo's Career

Previously Briefly News reported about the amapiano vocalist, Mawhoo releasing a banger featuring Pabi Cooper and Nkosazana Daughter called 'Dali Wam'

