A couple who staged a wedding ceremony got tongues wagging and raised eyebrows on social media

Their supportive family and friends showed up at the fake Xhosa wedding dressed in traditional clothes

The TikTok video showing the pretend union at the church sparked different reactions from viewers

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video of a fake wedding trended on social media. Image: @bhacakazi2309

Source: TikTok

A couple came up with a unique idea to stage a wedding ceremony. Their friends and family enthusiastically embraced the concept by wearing vibrant Xhosa traditional attire.

Faux bride and groom shine in Xhosa attire

The faux bride and groom caught everyone's attention with their coordinated black and white outfits. As they made their way hand in hand towards the church altar, the guests erupted into a joyous song, creating a heartwarming atmosphere.

Staged Xhosa wedding sparks debate on TikTok

When the video of the staged wedding circulated on TikTok and garnered a variety of opinions among viewers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While some hailed the idea as pure genius, applauding the couple for rehearsing their big day, others expressed scepticism, questioning whether it was really necessary.

Some netizens mentioned that mock weddings could be the solution for couples who like a wedding ceremony instead of marriage.

Watch the video posted by @bhacakazi2309 below:

Netizens marvel at Xhosa traditional clothes

@specialpunch mentioned:

"Sbwl imock wedding bandla. "

@lisa_s1 stated:

"Wow, this is beautiful. God bless your union. ❤️❤️"

@faithhlubikazi asked:

"Can I see clear pictures of the dress please?"

@sirdiks posted:

"This should be done more because our generation just wants the wedding and not the marriage."

@yandamtlaka wrote:

"Bafanelene bethuna. Why mock wedding? Kwenziwa ntoni?"

@olwe2u_ added:

"For ntoni?"

@bongiwe commented:

"It's a mock wedding bethuna nhe don't get it twisted. "

@philaniekezwa said:

"Kuprectizwa nemitshato sana ngok kunzima sbwl."

South African man sings his vows to his blushing bride in romantic TikTok wedding video

In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African man serenaded his beautiful wife on their wedding day with the voice of an angel.

The man belted out lyrics from his own heart that made his wife blush and the audience whistle and cheer in excitement. The video was posted by a photography company, on their TikTok account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News