Dr Nandipha Magudumana just wants to be released from prison so she can see her children

The disgraced doctor was in the Free State High Court challenging the dismissal of her urgent plea to have her arrest declared unlawful

South Africans have refuted Magudumana's claim, saying she wasn't thinking about her children when she fled SA with Thabo Bester

BLOEMFONTEIN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has revealed why Dr Nandipha Magudumana is fighting so hard to be released from prison.

According to counsel for the NPA and police, Neil Snellenburg SC, Magudumana said, "I want to go home to my children."

However, South Africans aren't buying the disgraced celebrity doctor's story. Scores of citizens claimed Magudumana wasn't thinking about her kids when she fled South Africa with convicted killer and sexual abuser Thabo Bester.

Magudumana fights to have arrest and extradition declared unlawful

Magudumana's legal team and the NPA were back in the Free State High Court on Friday, 14 July, where Magudumana was appealing the dismissal of her urgent application to declare her arrest and extradition illegal, eNCA reported.

In June, Judge Phillip Loubser found that her removal from Tanzania was an unconstitutional "disguised extradition", but Magudumana consented to her return which meant SA's criminal courts had jurisdiction over her, TimesLIVE reported.

Dr Nandipha abandoned children at school before fleeing with Thabo Bester

After Bester's well-planned escape from Maungagung Correctional Centre was exposed, Magudumana dropped her kids off at school and eventually fled to Tanzania with Bester.

Magudumana allegedly missed her daughter's 11th birthday while she was on the run with her fugitive lover

SA doubts Dr Nandipha's reason for wanting to be set free

Below are some comments:

@LadyWhoIsBlack asked:

"Now you remember you are a mother. Did you forget that when you didn't fetch them from school?"

@DeeKellySuperdr said:

"That's funny because she wasn't thinking about them when running with her lover."

@Faithgiver exclaimed:

"Where was this thought about family when she was galavanting with Thabo in prison and not forgetting skipping country to tune to Tanzania? She mustn't start!"

@mafiri_vincent questioned:

"The very same children she was willing to abandon for a low life criminal?"

@Wisdom273 enquired:

"When was she going to see them had that escape become successful?"

@JohannNdlovu added:

"She abandoned her children when she chose Bester over them."

@Black08902548 commented:

"Eish, it's a tough because they had to bring her back from a foreign country, now she remembers she's a mother..."

@Quinton_Nek stated:

"Her home is in prison. That's her new home."

@king_mogodu criticised:

"If entitlement was a person."

@JonSnow03766213 slammed:

"This is the thing when people are priviledged, they think the rule of law doesn't apply to them."

@Leo_M626 pointed out:

"If that's what she really wanted then she wouldn't have fled the country."

