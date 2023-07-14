Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana are being treated like all other prisoners, according to the Department of Correctional Services

Magudumana is reportedly being kept in the hospital wing at the Kroonstad correctional centre in Free State

Bester seems to be having a terrible time in prison and even has a list of complaints about the prison he is being kept in

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has refuted allegations that convicted murderer and sexual offender Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are getting preferential treatment in prison.

The DCS conducted an oversight visit at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria, where Bester is being held.

DCS says Dr Nandipha Magudumana is being kept in the hospital wing in prison

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the National Commissioner of the DSC Makgothi Thobakgale, although Magudumana is being kept in the hospital wing of the Kroonstad correctional centre in Free State, she is being treated like all other prisoners.

According to TimesLIVE, Thobakgale stated that Magudumana follows the same programmes as the other offenders and eats the same food as everyone else.

The commissioner explained that Magudumana is not being kept with the other prisoners because she is a high-profile offender and is still under investigation.

Thobakgale says Magudumana is not allowed to interact with other inmates, and she is being kept in a highly secure area.

Thabo Bester complains about treatment in prison

During the oversight visit at the maximum security facility Bester is being kept, Thobakgale stated that the convict handed over a list of demands.

According to SABC News, Bester refused to speak to the media when asked questions but shouted, "Just like being tortured".

South Africans react to Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's prison lives

@PeedeeBops said:

"After his all outstanding cases are done in Bloemfontein court, he will be incarcerated at Ebongweni Super- ultra Cmax ( Kokstad) and experience extreme torture, what he is experiencing there at Kgosi Mampuru Cmax is just a warm-up, he must ask this fellow Ananias Mathe."

@Just_Gail_ said:

"Seems this is the first time he’s actually in prison It must be a real torture for someone like him."

@AmuFloyd said:

"Clearly, #NandiphaMagudumane is receiving preferential treatment. It's nice and comfortable there in the hospital wing. She must join the rest of the lady thugs and suffer "

@simon_makgae said:

"The death penalty needs to be applied to these two criminals."

