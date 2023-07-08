The case of Thabo Bester remains a complicated mess with many questions waiting to be answered

One of the most disturbing aspects of the convicted criminal's saga is that he had help from Dr Nandipha Magudumana

The health worker claimed several bodies in order to assist in Thabo Bester's escape, and the identity of one of the bodies remains unknown.

BLOEMFONTEIN- Thabo Bester and Dr. Nandipha Magudumana formed quite the criminal duo. To aid Thabo Bester, the doctor got access to deceased bodies.

SAPS are trying to identify the second body Dr Magudumana wanted to use to help Thabo Bester escape. Image: Twitter/mahlaku_m/AdvoBarryRoux/ Getty Images/ fstop123

One of the bodies was identified, while another one has the police scratching their heads. Other suspects involved in the escape plan were responsible for getting a hold the body before it was dumped again.

Body initially found in Bloemfontein was falsely claimed as Dr. Nandipha Magudumana's father.

Police are still trying to piece together the case of Thabo Bester, who escaped from a prison in Bloemfontein. The identity of one of the bodies used by Dr Nandipha Magudumana to help in the escape has yet to be determined.

According to Sowetan Live, the unidentified body was first found on Lovedale Road in Bloemfontein after a hit-and-run on October 9, 2021. The publication reports that the body was claimed by one of the suspects in the escape case, and then linked to Dr Magudumana after being found in Modder River with a mortuary ID tag.

SAPS seeks help from Mzansi public with any information

Sowetan Live reported that police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, the unidentified body is that of a black man. He also encouraged anyone with information to contact Col. Ben Bolsiek at 082 466 8530.

Mzansi discuss Thabo Bester case after latest updates

@anonymoussam0 wrote:

"Just lock these two up and throw away the key. Let’s move on as there are piles of cases that need attention, not just the Hollywood ones."

@BRA_MATHIBELA lamented:

"These people have messed up many people's lives."

Gifted Alkhalifa Selapyane commenteD:

"Organized crime involves many people it is a shame because only the hanging fruits are the one who a being arrested we also want to see those who are powerful to be brought to book."

Nazeem Grootboom speculated:

"They must also arrest the minister too."

Thibos Tj Lebusa added:

"This Bester guy is very big. He probably bribed the whole G4s officials including Minister himself."

Dr Magudumana will head back to the docks for 2nd attempt at freedom

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana has a date with the Free State High Court, where she will appeal the dismissal of her urgent application to declare her arrest unlawful.

The high court, which dismissed the application, will hear Magudumana's application for leave to appeal on 14 July, EWN reported.

In April, Magudumana was tracked down in Tanzania and arrested alongside her partner in crime and lover at the time Thabo Bester.

