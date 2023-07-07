Disgraced celebrity doctor Dr Nandipha Magudumana will head back to the Free State High Court in a second bid for freedom

Magudumama will be appealing the dismissal of her application to have her arrested and extradition from Tanzania declared unlawful

The high court ruling that Magudumama consented to be transported back to SA, her legal team will argue consent cannot be given to unlawful conduct

BLOEMFONTEIN - Dr Nandipha Magudumana has a date with the Free State High Court, where she will appeal the dismissal of her urgent application to declare her arrest unlawful.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana will head to the Free State High Court to appeal the dismissal of her urgent application about her arrest. Image: Frikki Kapp

Source: Getty Images

The high court, which dismissed the application, will hear Magudumana's application for leave to appeal on 14 July, EWN reported.

Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester arrested after fleeing to Tanzania

In April, Magudumana was tracked down in Tanzania and arrested alongside her partner in crime and lover at the time Thabo Bester.

The couple fled South Africa after independent publication GroundUp revealed that convicted murderer and sexual abuser Thabo Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in 2022, a plan that Magudumana was instrumental in organising.

Free State High Court rules Dr Nandipha consented to leave Tanzania

In June, the Free State High Court threw out Magudumana's bid for freedom claiming that she was not abducted from Tanzania but consented to be transported to South Africa by the Department of Home Affairs, GroundUp reported.

The court did relent that how she was brought back from Tanzania was unlawful.

In legal papers filed with the court, the disgraced celebrity doctor's legal team argues that consent cannot be given to unlawful conduct.

Thabo Bester case: NPA suffers blow after 3 former G4S employees win High Court appeal, securing R10K bail

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was dealt a blow in the Thabo Bester escape case after three former G4S employees were granted bail.

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo and Tieho Makhotsa appealed the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court's decision to deny them bail.

The appeal was successful, and the Free State High Court overturned the previous ruling, effectively granting the accused R10 000 bail each, News24 reported.

