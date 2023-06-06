Dr Nandipha Magudumana is reportedly prepared to challenge the Bloemfontein High Court's dismissal of her urgent application

Magudumana is taking her bid to have her arrest and deportation from Tanzania ruled unlawful to the Supreme Court of Appeals

South Africans are fed up with Magugumana's antics and have called her out for trying to waste time

BLOEMFONTEIN - Disgraced celebrity doctor Dr Nandipha Magudumana is not taking the Bloemfontein High Court's dismissal of her arrest challenge lying down.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana is allegedly planning to appeal the dismissal of her application to have her arrest declared unlawful. Image: Frikkie Kapp & stock photo

Magudumana is allegedly already making plans to appeal the judgment.

Dr Nandipha's bid to have arrest ruled unlawful dismissed

On Monday, 5 June, high court Judge Phillip Loubser dismissed Magudumana's urgent application to have her arrest in Tanzania declared unlawful.

Magudumana argued that her arrest and deportation to South Africa were tantamount to abduction because SA authorities had no jurisdiction in the East African country, SABC News reported.

However, Judge Loubser ruled that Magudumana willingly got on the private jet the Department of Home Affairs chartered to bring her and convicted criminal Thabo Bester home.

EWN reported that Immigration lawyer Gary Eisenberg said if Magudumana takes that matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal, a judgement will be made based on what is already on record.

Eisenberg said:

"No new evidence can be introduced. There is not going to be an examination of witnesses at an appeal court level, and therefore you’re stuck with the record."

South Africans slam Dr Nandipha for planning to appeal arrest challenge dismissal

Below are some comments:

@MTariqpossible criticised:

"This one has money to waste."

@FranklinNtalaja claimed:

"Wasting her energy, time and resources."

@Mzilikaziwam added:

"If she intends to, bad idea if you ask me."

@Mlungis20731595 said:

"I wish her to lose that appeal and stay in jail where she belongs. I will pray for her to lose the appeal. Evil cannot win."

@MosesM_ claimed:

"She is buying time until all the witnesses and investigating officers are wiped out."

@Kgomots89338431 slammed:

"This one thinks she can play Zuma/Mpofu tricks of delaying court processes she is in for a ride."

