An old interview with Dr Nandipha Magudumana has resurfaced and made waves across Mzansi

The disgraced celebrity doctor revealed that her first salary after seven years of studying was R30 000

South Africans have questioned why Dr Nandipha would throw away a promising career for convicted criminal Thabo Bester

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's fascination with Dr Nandipha Magudumana has led to an old clip of the disgraced doctor resurfacing.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana revealed that she made R30 000 a month when she first became a doctor. Image: @optimum_med/Instagram & Frikkie Kapp/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Magudumana was a guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG when she revealed how much she earned when she started working as a medical professional.

The South African reported that when podcast host MacG asked her what her salary was, Magudumana responded:

“If l remember correctly, l would say that at that time it was about R30 000."

South Africans were shocked that she earned such a high amount from her first job as a doctor, and many wondered why she would squander her career for the convicted murderer and sexual abuser Thabo Bester.

Dr Nandipha loses bid to have her arrest and deportation ruled unlawful

Magudumama fell into notoriety when she helped her lover, Thabo Bester, escape prison in May 2022.

Magudumana and Bester went on the run and were tracked down to Tanzania, where they were arrested and deported back to South Africa.

Magudumana tried to have her arrest and deportation declared unlawful, however, the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court dismissed her urgent application, News24 reported

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's first salary gets South Africans talking

Below are some comments:

Nkgono Matenyane Tuta said:

"She wasn't in the relationship for money, obviously."

Yagos Mchumane Ka - Ncwana questioned:

"How much Thabo Bester is earning a month?"

Helen Schütte commented:

"This is a typical good girl / bad boy attraction. A young woman with the world at her feet."

Andre Sava claimed:

"Our president earns more than R4 million a month, but that doesn't stop him from stealing."

Bula Maya added:

"People from all walks of life may engage in crime and corruption, regardless of their income level."

