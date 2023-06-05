Dr Nandipha Magudumana will learn her fate on Monday, 5 May, as the Bloemfontein High Court is expected to hand down its judgement

Magudumana filed an application with the court to have her deportation from Tanzania declared unlawful

The state has accused the disgraced celebrity doctor of abusing court processes and lying

BLOEMFONTEIN - Disgraced celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana will find out today (5 May) whether she will walk scott-free from prison.

The Bloemfontein High Court is expected to make a ruling on Magudumana's case to have her deportation from Tanzania to South Africa declared unlawful. After skipping the country, the celeb doctor was apprehended alongside her fugitive boyfriend, Thabo Bester.

State accuses Dr Nandipha Magudumana of abusing court process

A legal representative of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) accused Magudumana of abusing the court process because her application was not urgent.

According to TimesLIVE, Advocate Neil Snellenburg argued that Magudumana had from the 14th of April to lodge a complaint about her deportation from Tanzania and waited until 3 May, showing that she had ample time to file her case.

Snellenburg added that Magudumana's affidavit is full of untruths and did not mention that she told officials that she wanted to return to South Africa to see her children.

The lawyer added that the disgraced celeb doctor never objected to getting on the plane that transported her back to South Africa.

Dr Nandipha's top lawyer says deportation was a disguised extradition

However, Dr Nandipha's representative, Advocate Anton Katz, argued that Magudumana's deportation was a disguised extradition and should be declared unlawful, reports eNCA.

The top international law expert argued that there was collusion between South African and Tanzanian officials. Katz added that South African officials did not follow the correct processes to get Magudumana back in the country.

In addition to declaring her deportation unlawful, Magudumana wants all charges against her dropped. According to EWN, Magudumana faces aiding and abetting the escape of a convicted prisoner, violation of bodies and fraud charges.

She was initially charged with murder for the three deceased bodies she unlawfully claimed from mortuaries, but those charges were dropped.

South Africans react to Dr Nandipha Magudumama's court bid

@MujuziProf said:

"Was it deportation, extradition, disguised extradition or abduction? Difficult questions for the court. Either way, one party will "win", and whoever isn't "satisfied" with the decision is likely to appeal. The case may end up in the Constitutional Court."

@Ngizokhuluma said:

"The court has a difficult decision to make. Kodwa ngithi in the interest of justice and looking at the gravity of the charges, this application must be denied. She has serious issues she needs to answer for."

@samza177 said:

"Even if by some stroke of a miracle she wins, NPA has a fresh docket ready and waiting to arrest her immediately on her way out of court..."

@gnxumalo1 said:

"Whatever happens, she'll sleep in prison or jail cells tomorrow."

