Three more G4S former G4S officials accused of helping Thabo Bester escape prison have been awarded bail

The Free State High Court overturned the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court's decision to deny the trio bail

The National Prosecuting Authority said it was exploring its legal options after the high court's ruling

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

BLOEMFONTEIN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was dealt a blow in the Thabo Bester escape case after three former G4S employees were granted bail.

Three former G4S officials were granted bail after the Free State High Court overturned the previous judgement. Image: Mlungisi Louw & Frikkie Kapp

Source: Getty Images

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo and Tieho Makhotsa appealed the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court's decision to deny them bail.

The appeal was successful, and the Free State High Court overturned the previous ruling, effectively granting the accused R10 000 bail each, News24 reported.

Free State High Court judge determines G4S guards arnt a flight risk

While handing down the judgement, Judge Joseph Mhambi said the three men were not flight risks, and they seemed unlikely to interfere with or intimidate witnesses.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, it is back to the drawing board for the NPA, which confirmed it was aware of the latest judgement and was considering its legal options, EWN reported.

South Africans criticise bail awarded to Thabo Bester escape accused

Below are some comments:

@MehlWill said:

"Tomorrow will be Nandipha's turn... Watch and see."

@lilian_pastor speculated:

"Looks like all of them will get bail."

@Cphesihle24 claimed:

"This case is losing steam, this may be the end of it."

@llephuthe commented;

"The earlier people understand the basic law that everyone is entitled to bail, the better."

@dimpho_tots remarked:

"Saddest thing ever. What a trigger to Katlego Bereng’s family."

Thabo Bester: Former G4S employee becomes 3rd accused granted R10 000 bail, case against other 2 postponed

Previously, Briefly News reported one of the three recently arrested former G4S employees was granted R10 000 bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

The former jail worker appeared in court on Monday, 3 July, after being arrested for allegedly helping Thabo Bester.

While Thabang Mier became the third accused to be awarded bail in the Bester escape case, the other ex-G4S employees', Joel Lekhari Makhetha and Moeketsi April Ramolula, bail applications were postponed to 11 July.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News