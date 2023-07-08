Mbuso Moloi, caught on viral footage looting a Woolworths store during the 2021 unrest, has been sentenced to 18 months of house arrest

The court handed Moloi a three-year prison sentence, suspended for five years, on the condition of no further offences

South African citizens weighed in on the judgement, and many are stunned that he is the only looter facing harsh punishment

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Mbuso Moloi was served with a suspended sentence. Image: @_mashesha

Source: Twitter

DURBAN- Mbuso Moloi, captured on camera looting at a Woolworths store in KwaZulu-Natal during the 2021 July unrest, has been handed an 18-month house arrest sentence.

Woolworth's looter receives suspended prison sentence

The 32-year-old appeared before the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday, receiving three years of imprisonment, entirely suspended for five years.

However, this suspension is contingent on Moloi refraining from committing any similar offences within that period, reported EWN.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As part of his sentencing, Moloi has also been mandated by the court to engage in 16 hours of monthly community service.

Mbuso Moloi's lux Mercedes-Benz gets seized

According to SowetanLIVE, Moloi pleaded guilty to theft and contravention of the Road Management Act in March 2023. Despite admitting to theft, he denied any allegations of enticing others to participate in the looting.

The viral footage showed Moloi stealing items from the store and loading them into a luxury Mercedes-Benz, which the Asset Forfeiture Unit has since seized.

Citizens discuss Mbuso Moloi's sentence

Emmeline Mabudusha stated:

"Driving a Merc got him here. He should have used a taxi on that day."

Hulisani Nemaxwi mentioned:

"You must never ever feel that you have to be part of a group phenomenon. Unfortunately, he did not fully understand his position in society and got carried away."

Khanyisa Boundaries commented:

"He was about to go overseas for green pasture, ibhadi liyamazi umntu walo."

Kennethius Lesedi Mautso wrote:

"As much as there's no jail time nor prosecution for the likes of Ace Magashule, then it's understandable."

Lungile Ndlovu asked:

"Why is he the only one who got arrested out of all the people who were involved also?"

Construction workers discover human remains in Tembisa building burnt during 2021 July unrest

In another article, Briefly News reported that Construction workers at a building site made a gruesome discovery at one of the retailers affected by the 2021 July unrest.

Human remains were found at the site leading to many believing the body could be a victim of the riots. Construction in the area had to be put on hold following the discovery to allow for a thorough search.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News