Dr Nandipha Magudumana is once again in the headlines, this time for missing her little girl's big day while supposedly on the run

The girlfriend of fugitive Thabo Bester was a no-show for her daughter's 11th birthday after vanishing a few weeks ago

Recent evidence has surfaced that the couple quite intricately planned Thabo Bester's alleged escape

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Dr Nandipha Magudumana takes centre stage once again in this increasingly complex story. This time, she got in trouble for being absent at her daughter's 11th birthday party.

Dr Nandipha Misses her daughter's birthday while on the run. Image: @drnandipha

Source: Instagram

Recently, Zimoja reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who vanished with Facebook fugitive Thabo Bester, did not attend her eldest child's 11th birthday party.

Those close to her say she usually goes all out to celebrate her children's birthdays, so her not showing up is very out of character. Thankfully, her ex-husband was there to ensure the little girl felt loved and appreciated on her special day.

Thabo Bester's Joburg hideout is available once again

Bester's escape appears to have involved considerable planning. After searching the couple's former home earlier this week, police investigated a few more disturbing leads.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The house where the fugitive couple once lived is now for sale, according to News 24. Bester and Magudumana vacated the house two weeks before the discovery that Thabo, who had supposedly perished in a jailhouse fire, was still residing there.

Fingerprints or other proof that the convicted murderer was still alive were reportedly what the police were looking for.

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha: Abandoned Merc at Zim border raises questions about possible escape plan

In light of the new information, it's possible that the couple's impromptu flight to safety was not a spur-of-the-moment decision. According to a recent report by Briefly News, the couple abandoned a Mercedes-Benz near the Zim border.

The sighting of the car has the authorities questioning whether or not they are still in South Africa. The rumour that Dr Nandipha travelled to Zimbabwe only adds fuel to the fire.

There's been no confirmation about whether the couple has left the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News