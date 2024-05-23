Controversial personality Nota Baloyi made some salty comments about superstar athlete Caster Semenya and criticised her

This follows an impressive performance by rising star athlete Prudence Sekgodiso at the Diamond League 800m women's track race

His unsavoury comments have sparked outrage online after he referred to Semenya as a "man" and asked her to retire

Nhamulo 'Nota' Baloyi once again sparks controversy with his startling utterances, this time directed at athlete Caster Semenya.

Nota Baloyi made some upsetting comments about star athlete Caster Semenya.

Nota reacts to Prudence Sekgodiso's win

Reacting to rising star athlete Prudence Sekgodiso's record-breaking performance in the Diamond League 800m women's track race at the MarrakechDL, Nota took aim at Caster Semenya.

Commenting on the video posted by @SuperSportTV, Nota applauded Prudence, a two-time Olympic champion and three-time world champion in the over 800m division.

"South Africa's Prudence Sekgodiso puts in a sublime performance to win the 1500m and record a world-leading time at the #MarrakechDL."

Nota slams Caster Semenya

The controversial former music executive. Nota Baloyi slammed the world champion Caster Semenya and criticised her in response to Prudence's wins.

His mean comments did not receive some praise online because he referred to Semenya as a "man" and asked her to retire.

"A real leading lady… That man can retire now!"

Mzansi defends Caster Semenya

Under the comments section, netizens defended Caster Semenya and asked Nota to show respect for her name.

@LuckyPhetwe:

"Caster has more medals than those dots on your face!"

@unclescrooch:

"Uncalled for man. She can’t be fighting Europe and her own people!"

@PaultwinOkoye:

"I thought all Africans are in support of Caster? And then what changed?

@molebatsi_nemo:

"This is so low even for your standards bro. Do better."

@BougaSimon:

"At least he's not prepared to run away from his marriage, a so-called real man ran away. I know what's best for me."

@tsepomametse91:

"No bro that's not fine that's too low."

Nota fires shots at DJ Zinhle

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle got dragged for calling South African youth unemployable in an interview on 702.

Nota Baloyi was one of the people who criticised her talent, claiming she doesn't make music but promotes it with others' help. Shockingly, fans supported the controversial media personality, questioning DJ Zinhle's fame and musical skills.

