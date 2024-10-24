Defender Kegan Johannes has suffered another injury setback since joining defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi expects the former SuperSport United defender to make a speedy recovery and push for a place in the starting lineup

Local football fans wished Johannes a speedy recovery on social media as they backed the player to be a star at Sundowns

Former SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes will have to wait longer before he can continue his push for a starting place at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi said the new Sundowns signing suffered a setback in his recovery from injury, but he expects the 23-year-old to be available in a few weeks.

Defender Kegan Johannes has suffered an injury setback according to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Image: keganjohannes.37/Instagram and Masandawana/Twitter.

Since arriving at Sundowns, the defender has settled into life as a Masandawana player, but his appearances have been limited due to injury.

Kegan Johannes is on the mend

Mngqithi speaks about Johannes in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Mngqithi said Johannes will be available in a few weeks, while he has welcomed the return of fellow defender Mothobi Mvala.

Mngqithi said:

"He had a setback. He was already far ahead, and he had a setback in training that took him backwards. He should be back, not this weekend, but probably next weekend."

Fans wish Johannes a speedy recovery

Local football fans said on social media that Johannes could be a star at Sundowns if he stays fit.

Louis Nama is a Sundowns fan:

"We keep on winning even without him. Sundowns isn't a football club but an institution. It's a powerful force that doesn't rely on individuals."

Thabo WA LE Sandawana admires Johannes:

"Johannes can play as a centre back, right back and centre mid."

Abd Abe backs Johannes:

"With Kegan, the future is in safe hands."

Melikhaya Mamba is disappointed:

"All of a sudden, Johannes is injury-prone."

Ramz Matlock hopes for the best:

"Speedy recovery."

Kegan Johannes opens up on Mamelodi Sundowns move

As reported by Briefly News, defender Kegan Johannes said he chose Mamelodi Sundowns due to their winning culture.

The former SuperSport United star joined the defending PSL champions at the start of the 2024/2025 season despite interest from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

