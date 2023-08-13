A young man playfully sparred with his father, who interrupted the recording of his dancing video

The wholesome interaction was posted on TikTok and gathered over half a million views in two days

Viewers rushed to the comments section to pick their sides show between the father and son duo

A man casually sparred with his father in a viral video.

Source: TikTok

A young gay man had a fun boxing encounter with his father while filming a dance video for TikTok.

Father and son battle takes TikTok by storm

As he was recording, his dad unexpectedly jumped in front of the camera, leading the duo to start a playful sparring session. The heartwarming interaction captured by @lusianosindie2 gained the attention of 559 000 viewers within two days.

Man's wholesome video with father wins hearts

People were smitten by the genuine and affectionate display of love between the two. The video's comments section overflowed with viewers expressing admiration for the wholesome moment.

Many said it was heartening to see such a positive and loving exchange that reminded them of the importance of family and acceptance.

Watch the video below:

Father and son duo get showered with love

@fikelela posted:

"Nizowisa iTupperware kuzophela ubumnandi."

@lungelotom commented:

"Yeah now that's what I call a father, I see love right there."

@katlegoo72 wrote:

"This giving yama doda ayi pheli."

@mulowmash added:

"I’m taking dad's side on this one because why mara."

@worklifenobalanceoh mentioned:

"This is a happy home."

@tshiamotikiso stated:

"That smile he is a proud dad that you can square up."

@bu2hawe said:

"I'm going to fetch my camping chair, a lot is goinyon."

@_makatlego_ posted:

"I feel like he knew what he was starting by passing next to the camera."

Source: Briefly News