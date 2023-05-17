Pabi Cooper has shared images with her fellow Amapiano stars for their upcoming collaboration, Dali Wami

Pabi teamed up with Nkosazana Daughter and Mawhoo for their highly anticipated song

The Wag 'n Bietjie singer stunned Mzansi after her stellar performance at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria

Pabi Cooper shared images for her upcoming single with Nkosazana Daughter and Mawhoo, 'Dali Wami'. Image: @cooper_pabi, nkosazana_daughter, @mawhoo

Pabi Cooper is counting down the days until her highly-anticipated single, Dali Wami, a collab with fellow Amapiano divas, gets released.

The Amapiano vocalist, whose most noticeable hit single is Wag 'n Bietjie, had fans excited when she shared her upcoming collaboration with Nkosazana Daughter and the new kid in the block, Mawhoo.

Pabi Cooper releases new images for her collaboration, Mzansi stunned by the trio's beauty

Finally, Pabi Cooper shared some images and the release date for Dali Wami.

Fans of the star can now get the chance to hear the song and watch the visuals on 19 May.

Pabi Cooper shared the visuals on Instagram:

Fans of the star left in awe of their beauty and they reacted as follows:

@nqobiledanseur said:

"Gorgeous gworls."

@stunna_daughter shared:

"My favourite song is finally dropping."

@garfield_rwanda commented:

"Can't wait for this trio."

@fezekankosi said:

"Smash hit already."

@onlly1kekee said:

"Y’all look so gorgeous."

@BCash6939 said:

"You are the next big thing."

@chumaqha commented:

"MaWhoo and Nkosazana daughter are the voices of piano."

@nunerian said:

"I’m obsessed with this song."

@kagisodits gushed:

"Ohhh what a beautiful song."

@teylizzlmynizzl added:

"Okay but the face beat is EATING."

Pabi makes history by becoming youngest star to perform at Sun Bet Arena

The 22-year-old star took to social media to thank her supporters for showing up at her concert at the Sun Bet Arena.

She officially became the youngest artist to host at the arena. On Twitter, Pabi said:

"Thank you so much to everyone who pulled through last night and rocked Cooper FC Shutdown with us, I was not prepared for the amount of love and support I received from everyone yesterday but nonetheless kele vrostana that.

"Next year we’re doing it bigger and better, a re fele moya. We’re doing it beyond our wildest imagination, breaking the barriers because God got us."

Pabi Cooper amazes Mzansi with her concert at Sun Bet Arena, Mzansi labels her a superstar

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi was left mesmerised by Cooper Pabi's performance at her concert at the Sun Bet Arena, Pretoria.

What set social media abuzz was her grand entrance that saw her being suspended from the ceiling.

