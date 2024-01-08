Gqom Queen found herself being dragged by a make-up artist from Durban named Pearl Mhlongo

Pearl Mhlongo accused Babes Wodumo of not paying for the services she rendered to her

The 23-year-old girl shared that Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane owed her R1200

Babes Wodumo allegedly owes Pearl Mhlongo money for services that were rendered to her. Image: @pearl.mhlongo_, @babes_wodumo

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo found herself in hot water after being accused of not paying for services rendered to her. This came after the star was allegedly said to have moved on a year after her husband, Mampintsha, passed away.

Pearl Mhlongo claims Babes Wodumo owes her R1200

Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, was dragged out recently by a young make-up artist, Pearl Mhlongo, who claimed that the star failed to pay her in 2021.

According to ZiMoja, Mhlongo said she was introduced to Simelane by a friend, she said:

"My introduction to Babes Wodumo came through a mutual friend who was also my client. Initially invited to do makeup for a friend, I unexpectedly found Babes Wodumo at the location.

"She personally requested my services, and after completing the job, she compensated me in cash. This marked the beginning of our professional relationship, as she continued to invite me to her Westville residence for makeup sessions, always settling the payment in cash."

Mhlongo also claimed that Babes owes her R1200 and has been giving her excuses after promising to pay her. Pearl also claimed that she is not doing this for fame but that she wants what is owed to her:

"I don't understand how is she failing to pay me R1 200 when she gets gigs. I don't understand."

In response to the claims, Babes Wodumo's sister and manager, Nondumiso Simelane, said:

"Babes Wodumo is not in debt to the young lady; rather, it's the late Sthembile, the former PA, who owes her. Despite my efforts to engage with the young lady's mother and explain the situation, she has been creating social media turmoil, claiming communication with Babes dating back to 2021, of which we were unaware.

"When requesting evidence of these alleged conversations with any team member from that time, she fails to provide any proof. Instead, she demands R1,200, accompanied by threats and insults."

Babes Wodumo releases frustration

Babes Wodumo took to Instagram to share her unfiltered emotions as she prepared to mark the anniversary of Mampintsha's passing on 24 December.

In a candid Instagram post, the Wololo hitmaker expressed her frustration with pretentious people. She emphasised that, luckily, her God is fighting for her and uncovering the truth about those with ulterior motives.

