Babes Wodumo has reportedly moved on with another man almost a year after her husband, Mampintsha's untimely death.

Babes Wodumo has reportedly found love again one year after Mampintsha's death. Image: @babes_wodumo

Babes Wodumo allegedly dating again

Babes Wodumo has been mourning her husband's death for almost a year. The late Kwaito legend passed away in December last year after a minor stroke. Babes Wodumo has been keeping his memory alive by talking about his final album, visiting his grave and sharing heartwarming birthday messages on her various social media platforms.

According to Cooking365, the singer reportedly confirmed that she is now back in the dating game. Per the publication, the Wololo hitmaker allegedly announced her relationship status by sharing a picture while lying on the man's chest.

Babes Wodumo's fans defend her

Social media users were surprisingly happy that Babes Wodumo was dating again. Many headed to the FaceBook post to congratulate the mother of one.

@Steve M Andy said:

"Is that a big issue, she's human and she's still young ..."

@Mattlucky Xaba-Mdluli commented:

"Probably the cadre was there in the shadows all along. Nonetheless, life goes on. She's young and needs love ❤️"

@Mamatsitsi Portia added:

"She's done nothing wrong."

@Roina Sibanda commented:

"Gud move you deserve it babes."

@Sis Spokie Mbhele noted:

"Can you just leave this Child alone plss guys yhoo."

@Vëè Ñátty added:

"Shes young its time to move on leave yo life girl."

@Msimboti Khaya wrote:

"She's not cheating on anyone."

Babes Wodumo relives the day of Mampintsha’s funeral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a very heartbroken Babes Wodumo went on Instagram Live to vent. Towards the end of her session, she fell asleep.

Durban-based Gqom queen Babes Wodumo remembered the day she and her family buried her husband, Mampintsha. Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, shared that when she arrived to view his body, he was covered.

