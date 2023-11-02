Babes Wodumo doesn't seem to be doing well and her supporters are growing concerned

The Wololo hitmaker posted a disturbing message on her Instagram story about wishing to die

Online users are concerned about Babes' well-being and are hoping she gets help

Mzansi is concerned about Babes Wodumo's well-being after she shared a troubling post about wishing to die. Images: babes_wodumo

Babes Wodumo is trending on social media after she posted a disturbing message on her Instagram page. The singer revealed that she wanted to die and fans are growing concerned for her well-being. In 2022, Babes lost her husband, Mampintsha after he suffered a stroke.

Since his passing, Babes has tried to reclaim her former glory in the music industry.

Babes Wodumo posts troubling message

Babes Wodumo doesn't appear to be doing well judging from her latest social media post. The Gqom hitmaker shared an alarming post on her Instagram story about wishing to die and raised concern among fans and social media users.

"Engathi ngingafa."

In December 2022, Babes' husband and frequent collaborator, Mampintsha, passed away from a stroke. Since his death, Babes made a strong attempt to pick up the pieces and salvage her career.

She regularly posts fond memories of her late hubby on her Instagram page with sweet messages and receives support from followers as she deals with the loss.

Mzansi reacts to Babes Wodumo's post

Social media is at a standstill after screenshots of Babes' post made the rounds. Online users are concerned for the Family singer's well-being:

Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"This is so sad, I hope she gets some sort of assistance."

uMaster_Sandz responded:

"I hope she finds healing."

bhezileficent asked:

"Ohh my Goodness kwenzakalani?"

nelzblue sympathised with Babes:

"I really feel sorry for Babes Wodumo she used to everything with him. It must be very hard for her to figure this life thing alone."

Babes Wodumo opens up about Mampintsha's loss

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Babes Wodumo's interview where she spoke about how life had been since Mamphintsha's death.

The Big Nuz member passed away on 24 December 2022 and his wife has seemingly been struggling to cope with his loss.

She recently broke down while live on Instagram when she jammed to her hubby's hit song, Ngeke with friends.

