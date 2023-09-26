Babes Wodumo discussed her life as a young widow following her husband Mampintsha's passing in December

She mentioned the challenges of making decisions on her own after being together for over a decade and expressed gratitude for her team's support.

Additionally, she announced the return of her reality show, Uthando Lodumo, without Mampintsha, and teased the release of her new album next month

Babes Wodumo is still trying to navigate her life after her husband Mampintsha's untimely death in December last year. The singer recently opened up about how life has been as a young widow.

Babes Wodumo has finally opened up about how her life changed after losing Mampintsha. Image: Tebogo Letsie/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Babes Wodumo talks about Uthando Lodumo's return

Social media erupted when the Gqom queen Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane announced the return of her popular reality television show Uthando Lodumo, without Mampintsha.

Speaking to ZiMoja, the star said life has not been easy since the legendary Kwaito star's death, but she is soldiering on. After having been together for more than a decade, it's natural that Babes Wodumo was used to making important decisions and doing things with her man. She appreciated her team for being there for her and assisting her. She said:

"It's been different without my Mampintsha. I had to learn to make decisions on my own. Before I used to make decisions with Mampintsha, so I'm doing everything on my own with the help of my team, but all is well."

Babes Wodumo drops hints about new music coming

Gqom lovers are in for a treat as the star confirmed that she has a new album dropping next month. She also noted that she has Mampintsha's last body of work ready and will drop it sometime next year,

"My album is coming out next month, fans will get to hear the last magic we poured out on this album. Plus, next year I'll be releasing Mampintsha's album as well.

