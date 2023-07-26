Babes Wodumo and Mampinstha were undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrity couples in South Africa. The pair's relationship was marred with controversies, from domestic violence claims to court cases.

Though their relationship was tumultuous, Babes Wodumo and her man also shared a special bond in their relationship that spanned years. The couple tied the knot during a beautiful ceremony and lived happily together until Mampintsha's untimely death in December 2022.

Take a look at Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's rocky relationship timeline. Image: @babes_wodumo and Getty Images

Briefly News takes Mzansi down memory lane and looks at the celebrity couple's relationship.

1. Babes Wodumo and Mampitsha's viral assault video

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are one couple that proved that love conquers all. The pair had their fair share of drama and fights, sometimes, fans even thought they would separate, but they always found their way back to each other and moved on.

The pair charted social media trends when a video of the late Mampintsha seemingly hitting Babes Wodumo went viral. In the video shared in March 2019, an angry Mampintsha can be seen hitting the Wololo hitmaker several times.

The Instagram video angered Mzansi peeps, and many called for Shimora's arrest. According to TimesLIVE, political parties, including the EFF, wanted to press domestic abuse charges against the singer. Mmusi Maimane even challenged him to a boxing match.

2. Babes Wodumo presses charges against Mampintsha

Soon after the video went viral, Babes Wodumo pressed assault charges against Mampintsha. The move was welcomed by South African social media users who were calling for his arrest.

EWN reported that Mampintsha appeared in court the following day and was released on a R2000 bail. The star did not end there, he also pressed countercharges against Babes, accusing her of assault.

Speaking to the media after his court appearance at the Pinetown Magistrates Court, Mampintsha claimed that Babes assaulted him first.

3. Mampitsha issues heartfelt apology and promises to seek help

The assault case took a heavy toll on Mampintsha. The star faced massive backlash from his fans, and many called for his music to be muted.

Radio stations heeded the calls and stopped playing Shimora's music. According to SowetanLIVE, the star could not even do live performances because venues and clubs did not want to associate with him.

The Ngeke singer took to his Instagram page and posted a heartfelt apology to Babes Wodumo and South Africans. He admitted that what he did was shameful and said he has been living in a shell since the incident happened. Part of the lengthy statement read:

"South Africa, I'm sorry! I know many of you don't want to hear it kodwa from the bottom of my heart, I would like to send my deepest and humblest apologies.

"I am in a dark place and kunzima but I have to face this like a man.

"To Bongekile Simelane and the whole Simelane family, to our leaders and in this country, to my colleagues and fellow industry artists, to the general public, once more especially to our women, to my family and God, I'd like to say I'm really sorry and regret everything. Please forgive me."

4. Babes Wodumo accused of using the assault incident for clout

Things took a turn when Babes Wodumo allegedly used the lines from her assault video in a song.

During a performance, the star reportedly used the line 'khona izingane la endlini'. The statement became famous when Mampitsha said it while slapping her in the video that got him arrested.

Peeps felt the whole assault incident was planned to market the star's upcoming projects.

5. Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha back together after controversial assault case

The South African stars went quiet for a while after the assault cases, but they later rekindled their romance and repainted timelines red. According to TimesLIVE, the pair had the streets buzzing when they were spotted holidaying together.

Mampintsha later confirmed they were back together with a sweet video shared on his social media page. The power couple surprised Mzansi when they announced their joint Bonnie and Clyde tour. The post read:

"Fame. Love. Forgiveness. This is the making of SA's greatest movie. Book your tickets - fameus_sa is in production ✌ #BonnieAndClyde #ComingToACityNearYou."

6. Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's engagement and grand marriage ceremony

After going through many hurdles in their relationship, Mampintsha finally proposed to Babes Wodumo. The star left Mzansi in their feels when he went down on one knee in a sweet video.

According to East Coast Radio, Babes announced that her man had sent his delegation, and the lobola negotiations were successful.

TimesLIVE added that the controversial couple celebrated their union at a star-studded ceremony. Fellow celebs like DJ Tira, Lvovo and Danger attended the traditional event.

If pictures and videos that circulated on social media at the time are to be believed, Babes and Mampintsha spared no cost on their beautiful traditional wedding.

7. Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha welcome baby boy

In July 2021, Babes Wodumo announced the birth of her first child with Mampintsha. According to News24, the star shared adorable pictures of her bundle of joy and husband on Instagram.

The baby's announcement also coincided with the release of the trailer for the couple's reality television show Uthando Lodumo. Speaking at the time of Sponge's birth, Nondumiso Simelane, Babes's sister, said Babes was grateful to be raising her baby with the love of her life. The statement read:

"Babes and her newborn baby boy are perfectly fine, well and healthy. She is so excited about this new journey of motherhood. First, she got married to the love of her life, and now she is a mother to a blessing. The Maphumulo and Simelane family are over the moon with excitement."

8. Mampintsha's untimely death and Babes Wodumo's controversial grieving process

Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo lived happily until his untimely death in December 2022. The star allegedly died after suffering a minor stroke.

Everyone was on the lookout for Babes Wodumo because they knew her husband's death would affect her. The star trended on social media soon after Shimora's death as many shared concerns about her grieving process.

At one time, she caused a stir when she was captured crying while singing along to Mampintsha's hit song Ngeke. Peeps, including actress Simz Ngema, said people should allow her to grieve whichever way she saw fit.

9. Babes Wodumo to release Mampintsha's last project

The singer recently took to her Instagram page and revealed that she is working on releasing her husband's last project. She said:

"We recorded both our albums sawaqeda womabili but didn’t release cause we were letting BIG NUZ release 1st. When we were done out of the blue you requested senze lengoma. Little did I know it was the last song we would do together. Mampintsha’s last prayer "Ngithethelele” #AlbumsComingSoon# @mampintsha_shimora."

