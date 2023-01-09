South African actress Simphiwe Ngema has weighed in on singer, Babes Wodumo's, behaviour following her husband, Mampintsha's, death

Babes has been under scrutiny from social media users with many criticising her over everything she is doing, from the clothes she has been wearing to what she is saying

Responding to the backlash on Instagram, Simz Ngema, who has also dealt with such loss said people should let Babes Wodumo grieve

Popular actress Simphiwe Ngema has shared her thoughts on how Babes Wodumo has been behaving following the untimely death of her husband, Mampintsha Shimora.

Social media has been awash with mixed comments from peeps over Babes Wodumo's behaviour. Many felt the Wololo hitmaker is not showing enough remorse and was acting out of character.

According to ZAlebs, Simphiwe Ngema weighed in on the matter and encouraged Mama ka Sponge's behaviour. The actress went through a similar situation when her husband, Dumi Masilela, was killed in an attempted hijacking two months after their wedding. Ngema said Mzansi shouldn't dictate how Babes should mourn her man's death.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session, the former Muvhango star said maybe Babes Wodumo and her husband had an agreement that she would mourn his death like that, so people must not meddle in her affairs. She said:

"How will you know if that was the agreement they had, that she should celebrate him and not cry? Just because you want to faint at the cemetery, doesn't mean everyone should also faint."

