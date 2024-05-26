The Bluetooth loudspeaker mic from Mr price has been going viral as people continue to have fun with it

A married couple were the latest to have their turn when they hosted a karaoke night and went all in

Many people were touched by a video of the loving couple having fun together with microphones

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A husband and wife entertained themselves at home thanks to Mr Price's karaoke mic, which comes with a Bluetooth speaker. The microphone was perfect for an at-home karaoke night, and the married duo sang for each other.

A TikTok video shows a married couple with Mr Price's karaoke mics, and many were amused. Image: @mzansigreatestfamilly

Source: TikTok

Many people thought the happy couple was wholesome as they serenaded each other. Netizens commented on the video, gushing over the adorable couple having fun with Mr Price microphones.

Mr Price mics enthrall married couple

In a TikTok video by @mzansisgreatestfamily one woman and her husband sang Mr Bombastic using Mr Price's karaoke microphones that have a speaker attached. They took turns singing the verses. Watch the fun moment below:

South Africa gushes over married couple

Many people were delighted by the married couple's relationship. Netizens also complimented their performance, saying that they nailed it. Read peeps' hilarious comments below:

Nokukhanya ZamaLuthu commented:

"Now I want to buy this mic."

Luen Govender wrote:

"My father killed it."

selwyn wrote:

"No this is 2000% fire.

Siphokazi_Bahlangene was amused:

"This is the best toy that has been made for us ama80's."

Aurelia Mosime was moved:

"Love you family."

phogole78 gushed:

"I love this."

Shaan Amod added:

"If my marriage isnt like this some day I dont even want it."

AMG laughed:

"Mama is taking this really serious."

Mzansi woman unleashes chaos with microphone antics

Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi woman caused chaos wherever she could after getting her hands on a Bluetooth microphone.

A TikTok video shared by Busisiwe (@busisiwe91) shows her buying the microphone at a store for R94,99. When she finally got to use it, she annoyingly called her cousin loudly from next door.

The video continues to show Busisiwe singing and talking loudly with her friend in a car, both of them using Bluetooth microphones.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News