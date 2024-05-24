A woman in the ward showed off her Vala Mkhukhu dance moves, and a nurse gave her an injection, which left peeps in laughter

The TikTok footage gained a massive attraction online, generating many views, likes and comments

People were amused by the clip as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while others laughed it off

A woman in the ward entertained many people online with her dance moves, and the clip went viral.

A lady showed off her impressive dance moves in the hospital ward. Image: @gabanie1

Source: TikTok

Patient does the Vala Mkhukhu dance challenge, and the nurse gives her an injection

The footage shared by @gabanie1 on the video platform shows a patient in a ward. The lady participated in the latest amapiano dance challenge, the Vala Mkhukhu. The stunner was dressed in a patient gown as she busted off some impressive dance moves.

As the clip continued, a nurse came from behind and injected her, and she fell asleep right away, leaving many people amused on the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The clip captured the attention of online users and clocked over 467K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The video amuses netizens

Many people enjoyed watching the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments to crack jokes while others left in laughter.

Andiswa Pamella cracks a joke, saying:

"Yeeeey she's no longer a patient this one ngekheee."

Ntoks ishimora said:

"Get well soon, dear, but bukeka right now."

Christina Therese Estevao

"If it's the nurse with a deep voice who loves singing... I love her to bits! the sweetest person there! no nurse nomtee."

Khosi Nkwanyana Mpanza commented:

"Assignment understood."

Lusanda Ngqulunga wrote:

"Nangu loNurse ocula kahle she is the bomb!"

Kholofelo Jessica Ts said:

"Mina, I want to revisit seshego hospital I don't care if I get arrested."

Young man wows with amapiano dance moves, amassing 2.7 million views

Briefly News previously reported that one gentleman in Mzansi set the internet ablaze with his killer dance moves that impressed many people online.

The footage shared by Gift August on Facebook shows a group of people standing at a junkyard dressed in work uniforms. One of the guys took centre stage and busted off some impressive amapiano dance moves, which wowed peeps online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News