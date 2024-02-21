A young man took to social media to showcase how his killer moves, which left peeps in stitches

In the TikTok video, one can see the man standing in his workroom as he breaks it down on the dance floor

The online community reacted to the gentlemen's clip with laughter, while others simply cheered him on

A South African man left many online users in laughter after he hilariously checked the coat to see if it was clear before he could begin dancing.

A South African man showed off his hilarious amapiano dance moves in a TikTok video. Image:@luyander26

Source: TikTok

Man shows off his dance moves

A video shared by @luyander26 on TikTok shows the young man in a workroom. The man placed down his phone and went outside of the room to check if anyone was on their way to the place. After checking whether the coat was clear, the gentleman began showcasing his impressive dance moves.

The man covered his face with his hands while displaying his undeniable talent as he killed it on the dance floor.

The guy's clip entertained people as the video gathered over 2 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the video below:

SA in laughter over the man's clip

Many online users were pleasantly amused by the guy's dance moves and flooded his post with love and laughter.

Morgan Adrian said:

"Now I understand why you had to check and close the door."

Kayla MasHego added:

"Its checking cost for me."

Dj zobs wrote:

"The soul is willing, but the body is weak."

Erkuahofficial shared

"Herrr you went to check and comma perform this for us."

Dipuo.Za commented:

"You won the challenge."

