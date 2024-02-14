Global site navigation

Mzansi Woman's Viral Victory Dance After Landing 3 Car Sales in One Day, Shares TikTok Video
People

Mzansi Woman's Viral Victory Dance After Landing 3 Car Sales in One Day, Shares TikTok Video

by  Johana Mukandila
  • One South African lady has gone viral on social media after she showed off her impressive dance moves
  • In the video, the lady revealed that she obtained three car sales in one day, and people were proud of her
  • The online community flocked to her comments section as they gushed over her amapiano moves

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

A young lady did a victory dance after she bagged three sales in one day, and netizens were impressed.

A TikTok video of lady showcasing her victory dance after making three sales.
A South African woman showed off her dance moves in a TikTok video. Image:@mandycareswa.hyundaigirl
Source: TikTok

Mzansi woman shows off her victory dance on TikTok

A clip posted by @mandycareswa.hyundaigirl on the video platform gathered over 209K views, thousands of likes and many comments. In the clip, the young lady gave a twirled and jumped right into the dance. She showcased her epic amapiano dance moves, which wowed online users.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady poked fun at herself, saying:

Read also

Mzansi woman shares humble 1-room living space, inspires online community

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Sekuphelile okosuku , I might as well leave during lunchtime."

Watch the video below:

SA amazed at the woman's dance moves

The lady's content entertained people as they flocked to her comments to gush over her amapiano moves.

Gift911m1 said:

"It's the commission dancing."

Jiggs wrote:

"Congratulations."

Nkosimalunga commended:

"You look amazing."

AlakheZandile shared:

"Go gal... you love your work; shame."

TheBlackClarkeKent added:

"Just in time for Valentine's now come, let's chow your bonus."

Mzansi ladies stun with slow dance moves in a TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported on two South African women who left online users in awe after they showcased their fantastic dance moves.

A TikTok video posted by @bagezilekabuhlebuzile has gathered over 266.1 K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments. In the clip, the two young ladies are dressed in beautiful black dresses as they dance slowly. One of the women had a leaf in her hand, while the other had a purple comb.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel