Mzansi Woman's Viral Victory Dance After Landing 3 Car Sales in One Day, Shares TikTok Video
- One South African lady has gone viral on social media after she showed off her impressive dance moves
- In the video, the lady revealed that she obtained three car sales in one day, and people were proud of her
- The online community flocked to her comments section as they gushed over her amapiano moves
A young lady did a victory dance after she bagged three sales in one day, and netizens were impressed.
Mzansi woman shows off her victory dance on TikTok
A clip posted by @mandycareswa.hyundaigirl on the video platform gathered over 209K views, thousands of likes and many comments. In the clip, the young lady gave a twirled and jumped right into the dance. She showcased her epic amapiano dance moves, which wowed online users.
Taking to TikTok, the young lady poked fun at herself, saying:
PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!
"Sekuphelile okosuku , I might as well leave during lunchtime."
Watch the video below:
SA amazed at the woman's dance moves
The lady's content entertained people as they flocked to her comments to gush over her amapiano moves.
Gift911m1 said:
"It's the commission dancing."
Jiggs wrote:
"Congratulations."
Nkosimalunga commended:
"You look amazing."
AlakheZandile shared:
"Go gal... you love your work; shame."
TheBlackClarkeKent added:
"Just in time for Valentine's now come, let's chow your bonus."
Mzansi ladies stun with slow dance moves in a TikTok video
Briefly News previously reported on two South African women who left online users in awe after they showcased their fantastic dance moves.
A TikTok video posted by @bagezilekabuhlebuzile has gathered over 266.1 K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments. In the clip, the two young ladies are dressed in beautiful black dresses as they dance slowly. One of the women had a leaf in her hand, while the other had a purple comb.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News