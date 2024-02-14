One South African lady has gone viral on social media after she showed off her impressive dance moves

In the video, the lady revealed that she obtained three car sales in one day, and people were proud of her

The online community flocked to her comments section as they gushed over her amapiano moves

A young lady did a victory dance after she bagged three sales in one day, and netizens were impressed.

A South African woman showed off her dance moves in a TikTok video. Image:@mandycareswa.hyundaigirl

Source: TikTok

Mzansi woman shows off her victory dance on TikTok

A clip posted by @mandycareswa.hyundaigirl on the video platform gathered over 209K views, thousands of likes and many comments. In the clip, the young lady gave a twirled and jumped right into the dance. She showcased her epic amapiano dance moves, which wowed online users.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady poked fun at herself, saying:

"Sekuphelile okosuku , I might as well leave during lunchtime."

Watch the video below:

SA amazed at the woman's dance moves

The lady's content entertained people as they flocked to her comments to gush over her amapiano moves.

Gift911m1 said:

"It's the commission dancing."

Jiggs wrote:

"Congratulations."

Nkosimalunga commended:

"You look amazing."

AlakheZandile shared:

"Go gal... you love your work; shame."

TheBlackClarkeKent added:

"Just in time for Valentine's now come, let's chow your bonus."

